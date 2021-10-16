First Foundation Advisors Has $1.76 Million Position in Fortinet, Inc. (NASDAQ:FTNT)

First Foundation Advisors increased its position in shares of Fortinet, Inc. (NASDAQ:FTNT) by 8.3% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 7,378 shares of the software maker’s stock after buying an additional 565 shares during the quarter. First Foundation Advisors’ holdings in Fortinet were worth $1,757,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. grew its position in Fortinet by 33.0% during the second quarter. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 141 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $34,000 after buying an additional 35 shares in the last quarter. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC grew its position in Fortinet by 2.9% during the second quarter. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC now owns 1,327 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $316,000 after buying an additional 37 shares in the last quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS grew its position in Fortinet by 0.3% during the second quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS now owns 16,983 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $4,045,000 after buying an additional 43 shares in the last quarter. Frontier Wealth Management LLC grew its position in Fortinet by 1.1% during the first quarter. Frontier Wealth Management LLC now owns 4,437 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $818,000 after buying an additional 50 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Paces Ferry Wealth Advisors LLC grew its position in Fortinet by 2.8% during the first quarter. Paces Ferry Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 1,858 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $343,000 after buying an additional 51 shares in the last quarter. 68.50% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Fortinet alerts:

FTNT traded up $1.48 during trading on Friday, reaching $315.29. 739,516 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,057,131. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $304.66 and its 200-day moving average price is $254.68. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.94, a quick ratio of 1.88 and a current ratio of 1.96. Fortinet, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $106.75 and a fifty-two week high of $322.00. The firm has a market capitalization of $51.49 billion, a PE ratio of 101.71, a P/E/G ratio of 7.68 and a beta of 1.12.

Fortinet (NASDAQ:FTNT) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 29th. The software maker reported $0.95 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.88 by $0.07. Fortinet had a net margin of 17.69% and a return on equity of 49.90%. The company had revenue of $801.10 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $741.76 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.82 EPS. Research analysts forecast that Fortinet, Inc. will post 2.84 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, VP John Whittle sold 2,411 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $302.00, for a total value of $728,122.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, VP Michael Xie sold 2,088 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $281.20, for a total transaction of $587,145.60. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 1,095 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $307,914. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 52,491 shares of company stock valued at $15,774,137 in the last three months. 18.60% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on the company. Barclays lifted their target price on Fortinet from $305.00 to $320.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Colliers Securities restated a “buy” rating and set a $350.00 price target on shares of Fortinet in a research note on Tuesday, September 21st. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price target on shares of Fortinet from $242.00 to $250.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, July 30th. Monness Crespi & Hardt cut shares of Fortinet from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 29th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Raymond James raised their price target on shares of Fortinet from $280.00 to $295.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, July 30th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $259.17.

About Fortinet

Fortinet, Inc provides cybersecurity solutions to variety of business, such as enterprises, communication service providers and small businesses. It operates through the following segments: Network Security; Infrastructure Security; Cloud Security; and Endpoint Protection, Internet of Things and Operational Technology.

See Also: What is the operating income formula?



Receive News & Ratings for Fortinet Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Fortinet and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.