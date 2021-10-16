First Foundation Advisors Has $1.76 Million Position in Fortinet, Inc. (NASDAQ:FTNT)

First Foundation Advisors increased its position in shares of Fortinet, Inc. (NASDAQ:FTNT) by 8.3% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 7,378 shares of the software maker’s stock after buying an additional 565 shares during the quarter. First Foundation Advisors’ holdings in Fortinet were worth $1,757,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.
A number of other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. grew its position in Fortinet by 33.0% during the second quarter. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 141 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $34,000 after buying an additional 35 shares in the last quarter. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC grew its position in Fortinet by 2.9% during the second quarter. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC now owns 1,327 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $316,000 after buying an additional 37 shares in the last quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS grew its position in Fortinet by 0.3% during the second quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS now owns 16,983 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $4,045,000 after buying an additional 43 shares in the last quarter. Frontier Wealth Management LLC grew its position in Fortinet by 1.1% during the first quarter. Frontier Wealth Management LLC now owns 4,437 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $818,000 after buying an additional 50 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Paces Ferry Wealth Advisors LLC grew its position in Fortinet by 2.8% during the first quarter. Paces Ferry Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 1,858 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $343,000 after buying an additional 51 shares in the last quarter. 68.50% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.
FTNT traded up $1.48 during trading on Friday, reaching $315.29. 739,516 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,057,131. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $304.66 and its 200-day moving average price is $254.68. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.94, a quick ratio of 1.88 and a current ratio of 1.96. Fortinet, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $106.75 and a fifty-two week high of $322.00. The firm has a market capitalization of $51.49 billion, a PE ratio of 101.71, a P/E/G ratio of 7.68 and a beta of 1.12.
In related news, VP John Whittle sold 2,411 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $302.00, for a total value of $728,122.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, VP Michael Xie sold 2,088 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $281.20, for a total transaction of $587,145.60. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 1,095 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $307,914. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 52,491 shares of company stock valued at $15,774,137 in the last three months. 18.60% of the stock is owned by company insiders.
A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on the company. Barclays lifted their target price on Fortinet from $305.00 to $320.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Colliers Securities restated a “buy” rating and set a $350.00 price target on shares of Fortinet in a research note on Tuesday, September 21st. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price target on shares of Fortinet from $242.00 to $250.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, July 30th. Monness Crespi & Hardt cut shares of Fortinet from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 29th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Raymond James raised their price target on shares of Fortinet from $280.00 to $295.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, July 30th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $259.17.
About Fortinet
Fortinet, Inc provides cybersecurity solutions to variety of business, such as enterprises, communication service providers and small businesses. It operates through the following segments: Network Security; Infrastructure Security; Cloud Security; and Endpoint Protection, Internet of Things and Operational Technology.
