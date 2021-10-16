First Foundation Advisors Has $2.05 Million Position in Alerian MLP ETF (NYSEARCA:AMLP)

First Foundation Advisors lowered its holdings in Alerian MLP ETF (NYSEARCA:AMLP) by 8.0% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 56,292 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 4,884 shares during the quarter. First Foundation Advisors’ holdings in Alerian MLP ETF were worth $2,050,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the stock. Northern Trust Corp grew its position in Alerian MLP ETF by 17.8% in the 2nd quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 31,137 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,133,000 after purchasing an additional 4,695 shares during the period. Intellectus Partners LLC grew its position in Alerian MLP ETF by 1.0% in the 2nd quarter. Intellectus Partners LLC now owns 33,308 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,213,000 after purchasing an additional 343 shares during the period. Toroso Investments LLC grew its position in Alerian MLP ETF by 429.3% in the 2nd quarter. Toroso Investments LLC now owns 50,594 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,842,000 after purchasing an additional 41,035 shares during the period. Sigma Planning Corp boosted its holdings in Alerian MLP ETF by 7.6% during the 2nd quarter. Sigma Planning Corp now owns 58,585 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $2,133,000 after acquiring an additional 4,121 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Clarity Financial LLC boosted its holdings in Alerian MLP ETF by 966.1% during the 2nd quarter. Clarity Financial LLC now owns 341,892 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $12,448,000 after acquiring an additional 309,823 shares during the last quarter.

AMLP traded up $0.03 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $36.45. 2,128,266 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,614,079. Alerian MLP ETF has a 1 year low of $20.14 and a 1 year high of $38.92. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $33.22 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $33.89.

ALERIAN MLP ETF seeks investment results that correspond (before fees and expenses) to the price and yield performance of its underlying index, the Alerian MLP Infrastructure Index (the Index). The Index is a rules based, modified capitalization weighted, float adjusted index intended to give investors a means of tracking the overall performance of the United States energy infrastructure Master Limited Partnership (MLP) asset class.

