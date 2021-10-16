First Foundation Advisors Has $2.07 Million Holdings in The Estée Lauder Companies Inc. (NYSE:EL)

First Foundation Advisors boosted its position in The Estée Lauder Companies Inc. (NYSE:EL) by 16.3% during the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 6,506 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 912 shares during the quarter. First Foundation Advisors’ holdings in The Estée Lauder Companies were worth $2,069,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of EL. Mitsubishi UFJ Morgan Stanley Securities Co. Ltd. acquired a new stake in shares of The Estée Lauder Companies during the 2nd quarter valued at about $25,000. PNC Managed Account Solutions Inc. bought a new position in The Estée Lauder Companies during the 2nd quarter valued at about $29,000. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC bought a new position in The Estée Lauder Companies during the 2nd quarter valued at about $33,000. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV lifted its holdings in The Estée Lauder Companies by 515.0% during the 1st quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV now owns 123 shares of the company’s stock valued at $36,000 after purchasing an additional 103 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Penserra Capital Management LLC bought a new position in The Estée Lauder Companies during the 2nd quarter valued at about $38,000. Institutional investors own 56.00% of the company’s stock.

In other The Estée Lauder Companies news, Director Barry S. Sternlicht sold 4,576 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $329.42, for a total value of $1,507,425.92. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 35,558 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $11,713,516.36. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, EVP Michael O’hare sold 2,947 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $343.18, for a total value of $1,011,351.46. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 6,916 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,373,432.88. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 216,728 shares of company stock worth $72,868,619. Company insiders own 13.95% of the company’s stock.

EL has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Evercore ISI boosted their price target on shares of The Estée Lauder Companies from $355.00 to $365.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, August 20th. Oppenheimer upped their price target on shares of The Estée Lauder Companies from $330.00 to $355.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, July 22nd. Jefferies Financial Group reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $384.00 price target on shares of The Estée Lauder Companies in a report on Friday, August 20th. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price objective on shares of The Estée Lauder Companies from $348.00 to $365.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, August 20th. Finally, UBS Group started coverage on shares of The Estée Lauder Companies in a research report on Wednesday, June 23rd. They set a “neutral” rating and a $323.00 price target on the stock. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, sixteen have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $343.23.

NYSE EL traded up $1.28 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $320.82. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 835,013 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,206,875. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $324.94 and its 200 day simple moving average is $314.55. The Estée Lauder Companies Inc. has a twelve month low of $216.25 and a twelve month high of $347.82. The company has a current ratio of 1.84, a quick ratio of 1.37 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.91. The firm has a market capitalization of $115.91 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 41.18, a PEG ratio of 3.94 and a beta of 0.94.

The Estée Lauder Companies (NYSE:EL) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 18th. The company reported $0.78 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.50 by $0.28. The firm had revenue of $3.94 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.75 billion. The Estée Lauder Companies had a net margin of 17.70% and a return on equity of 44.03%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 62.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned ($0.53) EPS. As a group, research analysts forecast that The Estée Lauder Companies Inc. will post 7.51 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, September 15th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, August 31st were given a dividend of $0.53 per share. This represents a $2.12 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.66%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, August 30th. The Estée Lauder Companies’s dividend payout ratio is presently 32.87%.

About The Estée Lauder Companies

The Estée Lauder Companies, Inc engages in the manufacture of skin care, makeup, fragrance and hair care products. It sells products under the following brand names: Estée Lauder, Clinique, Origins, MAC, Bobbi Brown, La Mer, Jo Malone London, Aveda and Too Faced. Its channels consist of department stores, multi-brand retailers, upscale perfumeries and pharmacies, and prestige salons and spas.

