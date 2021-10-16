First Foundation Advisors Has $2.80 Million Stock Position in Comcast Co. (NASDAQ:CMCSA)

First Foundation Advisors reduced its stake in shares of Comcast Co. (NASDAQ:CMCSA) by 80.1% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 49,170 shares of the cable giant’s stock after selling 198,419 shares during the quarter. First Foundation Advisors’ holdings in Comcast were worth $2,804,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Newton One Investments LLC acquired a new position in Comcast during the 2nd quarter valued at $28,000. Wagner Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in Comcast during the 1st quarter valued at $28,000. Baron Financial Group LLC raised its stake in Comcast by 688.6% during the 2nd quarter. Baron Financial Group LLC now owns 552 shares of the cable giant’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 482 shares during the last quarter. Axiom Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Comcast in the 1st quarter valued at $37,000. Finally, Lake Point Wealth Management acquired a new position in shares of Comcast in the 2nd quarter valued at $41,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 82.49% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:CMCSA traded up $0.03 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $54.02. The stock had a trading volume of 18,875,638 shares, compared to its average volume of 16,724,908. The firm has a market cap of $247.94 billion, a PE ratio of 20.16, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.06 and a beta of 1.04. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $57.79 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $56.95. The company has a current ratio of 0.92, a quick ratio of 0.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.04. Comcast Co. has a twelve month low of $40.97 and a twelve month high of $61.80.

Comcast (NASDAQ:CMCSA) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 29th. The cable giant reported $0.84 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.67 by $0.17. The business had revenue of $28.55 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $27.14 billion. Comcast had a net margin of 11.44% and a return on equity of 14.15%. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Comcast Co. will post 3.13 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, October 27th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, October 6th will be issued a dividend of $0.25 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, October 5th. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.85%. Comcast’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 38.31%.

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on CMCSA. Truist Securities increased their price objective on shares of Comcast from $65.00 to $70.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, July 30th. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price objective on shares of Comcast from $49.00 to $46.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, October 8th. BNP Paribas started coverage on shares of Comcast in a research note on Monday, September 27th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $72.00 price objective for the company. Benchmark upped their target price on shares of Comcast from $70.00 to $72.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, July 12th. Finally, Pivotal Research upped their target price on shares of Comcast from $72.00 to $75.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 29th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and twenty have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $65.24.

Comcast Company Profile

Comcast Corp. is a media, entertainment, and communications company, which engages in the provision of video, Internet, and phone services. It operates through the following segments: Cable Communications, Cable Networks, Broadcast Television, Filmed Entertainment, Theme Parks and Sky. The Cable Communications segment provides video, Internet, voice, and security and automation services under the Xfinity brand.

