First Foundation Advisors Has $2.91 Million Holdings in McDonald’s Co. (NYSE:MCD)

First Foundation Advisors reduced its stake in shares of McDonald’s Co. (NYSE:MCD) by 10.3% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 12,602 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock after selling 1,451 shares during the quarter. First Foundation Advisors’ holdings in McDonald’s were worth $2,911,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Twin Lakes Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in McDonald’s during the 1st quarter valued at $30,000. Monumental Financial Group Inc. acquired a new position in shares of McDonald’s in the 2nd quarter valued at $35,000. Disciplined Investments LLC raised its stake in shares of McDonald’s by 175.4% in the 2nd quarter. Disciplined Investments LLC now owns 157 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock valued at $36,000 after buying an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. Isthmus Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of McDonald’s in the 2nd quarter valued at $46,000. Finally, Baldrige Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of McDonald’s in the 2nd quarter valued at $47,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 66.34% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. TheStreet upgraded shares of McDonald’s from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Monday, August 9th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price objective on shares of McDonald’s from $264.00 to $265.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 5th. KeyCorp upped their target price on shares of McDonald’s from $265.00 to $270.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, July 29th. Truist Securities upped their target price on shares of McDonald’s from $255.00 to $266.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, July 29th. Finally, Cowen upped their target price on shares of McDonald’s from $265.00 to $270.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, July 29th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $259.16.

In other news, CFO Kevin M. Ozan sold 47,649 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, July 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $243.90, for a total transaction of $11,621,591.10. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 32,483 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,922,603.70. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink . Also, SVP Catherine A. Hoovel sold 2,493 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, July 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $243.45, for a total transaction of $606,920.85. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 3,384 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $823,834.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Company insiders own 0.18% of the company’s stock.

McDonald’s stock traded down $2.30 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $242.25. 2,564,768 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,714,219. The firm has a market capitalization of $180.91 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.36, a PEG ratio of 2.36 and a beta of 0.63. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $240.86 and its 200-day moving average is $236.20. McDonald’s Co. has a fifty-two week low of $202.73 and a fifty-two week high of $249.95.

McDonald’s (NYSE:MCD) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 27th. The fast-food giant reported $2.37 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.11 by $0.26. The business had revenue of $5.89 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.63 billion. McDonald’s had a net margin of 31.72% and a negative return on equity of 83.98%. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.66 EPS. On average, analysts forecast that McDonald’s Co. will post 9 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 15th. Investors of record on Wednesday, December 1st will be given a $1.38 dividend. This represents a $5.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.28%. This is an increase from McDonald’s’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.29. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, November 30th. McDonald’s’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 85.29%.

About McDonald’s

McDonald’s Corp. engages in the operation and franchising of restaurants. It operates through the following segments: U.S.; International Operated Markets, and International Developmental Licensed Markets and Corporate. The U.S. segment focuses its operations in the United States. The International Operated Markets segment comprises operations and franchising of restaurant in Australia, Canada, France, Germany, Italy, the Netherlands, Russia, Spain, and the U.K.

