First Foundation Advisors Has $3.29 Million Stock Position in Vanguard Mortgage-Backed Securities Index Fund ETF Shares (NASDAQ:VMBS)

First Foundation Advisors increased its stake in Vanguard Mortgage-Backed Securities Index Fund ETF Shares (NASDAQ:VMBS) by 13.9% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 61,624 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after acquiring an additional 7,524 shares during the quarter. First Foundation Advisors’ holdings in Vanguard Mortgage-Backed Securities Index Fund ETF Shares were worth $3,289,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of VMBS. Elmwood Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard Mortgage-Backed Securities Index Fund ETF Shares in the first quarter worth approximately $29,000. Bogart Wealth LLC bought a new position in shares of Vanguard Mortgage-Backed Securities Index Fund ETF Shares during the 2nd quarter valued at about $34,000. Investment Research & Advisory Group Inc. bought a new position in shares of Vanguard Mortgage-Backed Securities Index Fund ETF Shares during the 2nd quarter valued at about $36,000. Red Door Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in Vanguard Mortgage-Backed Securities Index Fund ETF Shares during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $44,000. Finally, Capital Analysts LLC grew its position in Vanguard Mortgage-Backed Securities Index Fund ETF Shares by 121.5% during the 2nd quarter. Capital Analysts LLC now owns 908 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $48,000 after acquiring an additional 498 shares during the last quarter.

VMBS traded down $0.07 on Friday, hitting $53.14. 936,241 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,256,883. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $53.37 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $53.43. Vanguard Mortgage-Backed Securities Index Fund ETF Shares has a 12 month low of $53.00 and a 12 month high of $54.21.

The business also recently declared a monthly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, October 6th. Investors of record on Monday, October 4th were given a dividend of $0.044 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, October 1st. This represents a $0.53 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.99%.

Vanguard Mortgage-Backed Securities Index Fund ETF Shares Profile

Vanguard Mortgage Backed Securities ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the performance of a market-weighted, mortgage-backed securities index. The Fund employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the Barclays Capital U.S. MBS Float Adjusted Index (the Index).

