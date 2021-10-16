First Foundation Advisors Has $3.46 Million Stock Holdings in BlackRock Taxable Municipal Bond Trust (NYSE:BBN)

First Foundation Advisors trimmed its position in BlackRock Taxable Municipal Bond Trust (NYSE:BBN) by 20.8% during the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 134,326 shares of the investment management company’s stock after selling 35,288 shares during the period. First Foundation Advisors’ holdings in BlackRock Taxable Municipal Bond Trust were worth $3,463,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Mid Atlantic Financial Management Inc. ADV increased its stake in BlackRock Taxable Municipal Bond Trust by 39.5% during the 2nd quarter. Mid Atlantic Financial Management Inc. ADV now owns 21,428 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $552,000 after purchasing an additional 6,063 shares in the last quarter. Fiera Capital Corp increased its stake in BlackRock Taxable Municipal Bond Trust by 34.0% during the 2nd quarter. Fiera Capital Corp now owns 63,646 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $1,586,000 after purchasing an additional 16,165 shares in the last quarter. Hennion & Walsh Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in BlackRock Taxable Municipal Bond Trust during the 1st quarter worth approximately $2,092,000. Good Life Advisors LLC increased its stake in BlackRock Taxable Municipal Bond Trust by 5.7% during the 2nd quarter. Good Life Advisors LLC now owns 37,404 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $964,000 after purchasing an additional 2,002 shares in the last quarter. Finally, DCM Advisors LLC increased its stake in BlackRock Taxable Municipal Bond Trust by 4.7% during the 2nd quarter. DCM Advisors LLC now owns 39,932 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $1,029,000 after purchasing an additional 1,800 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of BBN traded down $0.17 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $25.45. 54,147 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 151,592. BlackRock Taxable Municipal Bond Trust has a 52 week low of $23.63 and a 52 week high of $27.49. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $26.18 and a 200 day simple moving average of $25.62.

The firm also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 29th. Shareholders of record on Friday, October 15th will be paid a $0.123 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, October 14th. This is a positive change from BlackRock Taxable Municipal Bond Trust’s previous monthly dividend of $0.12. This represents a $1.48 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.80%.

BlackRock Taxable Municipal Bond Trust Profile

BlackRock Taxable Municipal Bond Trust is a non-diversified and closed-end management investment company. Its primary investment objective is to seek high current income, with a secondary objective of capital appreciation. The trust seeks to achieve its investment objectives by investing primarily in a portfolio of taxable municipal securities known as Build America Bonds.

