First Foundation Advisors Has $7.65 Million Position in Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta International Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:GSIE)

First Foundation Advisors raised its holdings in Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta International Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:GSIE) by 233.9% in the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 219,107 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 153,496 shares during the quarter. First Foundation Advisors owned about 0.26% of Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta International Equity ETF worth $7,653,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Great Point Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta International Equity ETF by 0.9% in the second quarter. Great Point Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 913,081 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,894,000 after acquiring an additional 8,398 shares during the last quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. lifted its stake in Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta International Equity ETF by 23.9% in the first quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 65,908 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,178,000 after acquiring an additional 12,696 shares during the last quarter. SkyView Investment Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta International Equity ETF by 3.7% in the first quarter. SkyView Investment Advisors LLC now owns 135,956 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,492,000 after acquiring an additional 4,875 shares during the last quarter. Quantitative Advantage LLC lifted its stake in Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta International Equity ETF by 3.8% in the second quarter. Quantitative Advantage LLC now owns 623,930 shares of the company’s stock valued at $21,794,000 after acquiring an additional 22,731 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Proequities Inc. raised its position in shares of Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta International Equity ETF by 3,141.8% in the first quarter. Proequities Inc. now owns 3,566 shares of the company’s stock valued at $118,000 after purchasing an additional 3,456 shares during the period.

Shares of NYSEARCA:GSIE traded up $0.24 during trading on Friday, reaching $35.09. The stock had a trading volume of 429,221 shares, compared to its average volume of 425,839. Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta International Equity ETF has a 52 week low of $26.91 and a 52 week high of $36.48. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $35.39 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $35.05.

Read More: Basic Economics

Receive News & Ratings for Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta International Equity ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta International Equity ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.