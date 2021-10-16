First Foundation Advisors Increases Holdings in Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO)

First Foundation Advisors lifted its position in shares of Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO) by 10.7% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 42,712 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock after buying an additional 4,144 shares during the period. First Foundation Advisors’ holdings in Cisco Systems were worth $2,264,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Lehman & Derafelo Financial Resources LLC increased its stake in Cisco Systems by 1.1% in the 1st quarter. Lehman & Derafelo Financial Resources LLC now owns 129,542 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock worth $6,699,000 after purchasing an additional 1,433 shares during the period. E Fund Management Co. Ltd. purchased a new position in Cisco Systems in the 1st quarter worth approximately $5,105,000. Cascadia Advisory Services LLC purchased a new position in Cisco Systems in the 1st quarter worth approximately $765,000. Fayez Sarofim & Co increased its stake in Cisco Systems by 1.9% in the 1st quarter. Fayez Sarofim & Co now owns 143,127 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock worth $7,401,000 after purchasing an additional 2,714 shares during the period. Finally, Distillate Capital Partners LLC increased its stake in Cisco Systems by 32.6% in the 1st quarter. Distillate Capital Partners LLC now owns 116,165 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock worth $6,007,000 after purchasing an additional 28,554 shares during the period. 71.92% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

A number of equities analysts have commented on CSCO shares. Citigroup lifted their price target on Cisco Systems from $50.00 to $55.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 19th. Piper Sandler lifted their price objective on Cisco Systems from $53.00 to $57.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 16th. MKM Partners lifted their price objective on Cisco Systems from $60.00 to $69.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, September 20th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Cisco Systems from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $58.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, July 27th. Finally, JMP Securities reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Cisco Systems in a research report on Thursday, September 16th. Twelve investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $59.90.

Cisco Systems stock traded down $0.40 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $55.25. The company had a trading volume of 15,201,803 shares, compared to its average volume of 18,838,865. The company has a current ratio of 1.49, a quick ratio of 1.43 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $56.80 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $54.37. Cisco Systems, Inc. has a 12 month low of $35.28 and a 12 month high of $60.27. The company has a market capitalization of $233.03 billion, a PE ratio of 22.10, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.01 and a beta of 0.91.

Cisco Systems (NASDAQ:CSCO) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, August 17th. The network equipment provider reported $0.84 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.83 by $0.01. Cisco Systems had a return on equity of 30.82% and a net margin of 21.26%. The business had revenue of $13.13 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $13.04 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.80 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.0% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts anticipate that Cisco Systems, Inc. will post 3.08 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, October 27th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, October 5th will be paid a $0.37 dividend. This represents a $1.48 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.68%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, October 4th. Cisco Systems’s dividend payout ratio is currently 51.21%.

In related news, COO Maria Martinez sold 4,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $58.52, for a total transaction of $234,080.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, SVP Prat Bhatt sold 468 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, September 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $58.35, for a total value of $27,307.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 64,529 shares of company stock valued at $3,827,391 in the last 90 days. Company insiders own 0.02% of the company’s stock.

About Cisco Systems

Cisco Systems, Inc engages in the design, manufacture, and sale of Internet Protocol based networking products and services related to the communications and information technology industry. The firm operates through the following geographical segments: the Americas, EMEA, and APJC. Its product comprises of the following categories: Switches, Routers, Wireless, Network Management Interfaces and Modules, Optical Networking, Access Points, Outdoor and Industrial Access Points, Next-Generation Firewalls, Advanced Malware Protection, VPN Security Clients, Email, and Web Security.

