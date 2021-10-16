First Foundation Advisors Purchases 33,125 Shares of Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta U.S. Small Cap Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:GSSC)

First Foundation Advisors lifted its position in shares of Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta U.S. Small Cap Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:GSSC) by 346.6% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 42,682 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 33,125 shares during the quarter. First Foundation Advisors owned about 0.69% of Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta U.S. Small Cap Equity ETF worth $2,775,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. boosted its position in shares of Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta U.S. Small Cap Equity ETF by 45.1% during the second quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 26,077 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,695,000 after purchasing an additional 8,110 shares in the last quarter. Inscription Capital LLC purchased a new position in Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta U.S. Small Cap Equity ETF during the first quarter valued at $415,000. Laurel Wealth Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta U.S. Small Cap Equity ETF during the first quarter valued at $277,000. Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its stake in Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta U.S. Small Cap Equity ETF by 96.2% during the first quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 10,519 shares of the company’s stock valued at $656,000 after buying an additional 5,157 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Legacy Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta U.S. Small Cap Equity ETF during the second quarter valued at $231,000.

NYSEARCA:GSSC traded down $0.14 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $65.20. 17,461 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 39,123. Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta U.S. Small Cap Equity ETF has a 1 year low of $42.72 and a 1 year high of $66.18. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $63.98 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $63.75.

