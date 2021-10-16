First Foundation Advisors Purchases 3,398 Shares of Adobe Inc. (NASDAQ:ADBE)

First Foundation Advisors lifted its position in Adobe Inc. (NASDAQ:ADBE) by 90.7% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 7,146 shares of the software company’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,398 shares during the quarter. First Foundation Advisors’ holdings in Adobe were worth $4,185,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. OLD Mission Capital LLC acquired a new position in Adobe during the 3rd quarter worth about $217,000. Principal Financial Group Inc. lifted its position in Adobe by 2.6% during the 1st quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 1,874,967 shares of the software company’s stock worth $891,304,000 after buying an additional 46,667 shares in the last quarter. E Fund Management Co. Ltd. acquired a new position in Adobe during the 1st quarter worth about $5,324,000. Quilter Plc lifted its position in Adobe by 7.6% during the 1st quarter. Quilter Plc now owns 128,682 shares of the software company’s stock worth $61,172,000 after buying an additional 9,083 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Harbour Investments Inc. acquired a new position in Adobe during the 1st quarter worth about $27,000. 81.67% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other news, EVP Dana Rao sold 488 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, July 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $621.71, for a total value of $303,394.48. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 14,579 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $9,063,910.09. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, EVP Gloria Chen sold 43 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, July 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $625.76, for a total value of $26,907.68. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 44,779 shares of company stock valued at $27,799,424 over the last ninety days. Company insiders own 0.23% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts have issued reports on ADBE shares. Barclays upped their target price on shares of Adobe from $660.00 to $740.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 16th. Wells Fargo & Company started coverage on shares of Adobe in a research report on Monday, September 20th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $770.00 target price on the stock. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on shares of Adobe from $610.00 to $736.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 15th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. UBS Group upped their target price on shares of Adobe from $625.00 to $690.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 22nd. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada upped their target price on shares of Adobe from $575.00 to $650.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, June 18th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-one have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $679.57.

Shares of ADBE traded up $2.58 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $610.09. 1,960,103 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,270,696. The company has a market cap of $290.65 billion, a PE ratio of 52.87, a P/E/G ratio of 3.42 and a beta of 0.97. Adobe Inc. has a 52 week low of $420.78 and a 52 week high of $673.88. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $628.35 and a 200 day simple moving average of $571.78. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30, a current ratio of 1.31 and a quick ratio of 1.31.

Adobe (NASDAQ:ADBE) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, September 20th. The software company reported $3.11 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.01 by $0.10. The company had revenue of $3.94 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.90 billion. Adobe had a net margin of 38.79% and a return on equity of 35.94%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 22.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business earned $2.12 EPS. On average, analysts anticipate that Adobe Inc. will post 10.28 earnings per share for the current year.

Adobe, Inc engages in the provision of digital marketing and media solutions. It operates through the following segments: Digital Media, Digital Experience, and Publishing. The Digital Media segment offers creative cloud services, which allow members to download and install the latest versions of products, such as Adobe Photoshop, Adobe Illustrator, Adobe Premiere Pro, Adobe Photoshop Light room and Adobe InDesign, as well as utilize other tools, such as Adobe Acrobat.

