First Foundation Advisors Raises Holdings in The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA)

First Foundation Advisors lifted its holdings in shares of The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA) by 10.7% during the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 7,376 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock after acquiring an additional 713 shares during the period. First Foundation Advisors’ holdings in The Boeing were worth $1,767,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Infrastructure Capital Advisors LLC boosted its position in The Boeing by 236.5% in the second quarter. Infrastructure Capital Advisors LLC now owns 4,041 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock valued at $968,000 after buying an additional 2,840 shares during the last quarter. Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado boosted its position in The Boeing by 0.5% in the second quarter. Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado now owns 96,068 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock valued at $23,014,000 after buying an additional 488 shares during the last quarter. Cable Hill Partners LLC boosted its position in The Boeing by 17.3% in the second quarter. Cable Hill Partners LLC now owns 1,984 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock valued at $475,000 after buying an additional 292 shares during the last quarter. Lodge Hill Capital LLC lifted its holdings in The Boeing by 11.8% in the second quarter. Lodge Hill Capital LLC now owns 57,000 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock valued at $13,655,000 after acquiring an additional 6,000 shares during the period. Finally, Algert Global LLC acquired a new position in The Boeing in the second quarter valued at approximately $1,856,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 53.13% of the company’s stock.

BA has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Sanford C. Bernstein raised The Boeing from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and boosted their price target for the company from $252.00 to $279.00 in a report on Wednesday, September 29th. UBS Group reduced their target price on The Boeing from $310.00 to $290.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, September 7th. Morgan Stanley reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $274.00 target price on shares of The Boeing in a research note on Thursday, September 30th. The Goldman Sachs Group set a $304.00 target price on The Boeing in a research note on Wednesday. Finally, Wolfe Research raised The Boeing from an “underperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating and set a $224.00 target price for the company in a research note on Tuesday, July 13th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $266.95.

NYSE:BA traded down $0.40 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $217.04. The company had a trading volume of 8,773,359 shares, compared to its average volume of 12,773,745. The company has a 50-day moving average of $220.57 and a 200 day moving average of $232.11. The company has a market cap of $127.22 billion, a P/E ratio of -14.13 and a beta of 1.61. The Boeing Company has a 1 year low of $141.58 and a 1 year high of $278.57.

The Boeing (NYSE:BA) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, July 27th. The aircraft producer reported $0.40 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.83) by $1.23. The company had revenue of $17 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $17.03 billion. On average, equities analysts expect that The Boeing Company will post -0.21 earnings per share for the current year.

About The Boeing

The Boeing Co is an aerospace company, which engages in the manufacture of commercial jetliners and defense, space and security systems. It operates through the following segments: Commercial Airplanes; Defense, Space and Security; Global Services; and Boeing Capital. The Commercial Airplanes segment includes the development, production, and market of commercial jet aircraft and provides fleet support services, principally to the commercial airline industry worldwide.

