First Foundation Advisors Raises Position in Fiserv, Inc. (NASDAQ:FISV)

First Foundation Advisors boosted its stake in Fiserv, Inc. (NASDAQ:FISV) by 3.4% during the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 55,703 shares of the business services provider’s stock after buying an additional 1,849 shares during the quarter. First Foundation Advisors’ holdings in Fiserv were worth $5,954,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD lifted its stake in Fiserv by 2.5% in the 1st quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 58,482,671 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $6,961,777,000 after purchasing an additional 1,433,356 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its stake in Fiserv by 4.5% in the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 47,418,471 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $5,068,561,000 after purchasing an additional 2,054,193 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in Fiserv by 5.2% in the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 43,399,816 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $4,639,005,000 after purchasing an additional 2,163,796 shares in the last quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA lifted its stake in Fiserv by 0.8% in the 2nd quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 21,389,337 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $2,286,306,000 after purchasing an additional 172,464 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in Fiserv by 5.8% in the 2nd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 9,907,705 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $1,055,931,000 after purchasing an additional 546,645 shares in the last quarter. 89.87% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of research analysts have weighed in on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their target price on shares of Fiserv from $142.00 to $145.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 17th. Wedbush reissued an “outperform” rating on shares of Fiserv in a research note on Tuesday, July 27th. TheStreet upgraded shares of Fiserv from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Friday, September 3rd. Rosenblatt Securities raised their price target on shares of Fiserv from $150.00 to $153.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 28th. Finally, Exane BNP Paribas upgraded shares of Fiserv from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $116.00 price target for the company in a report on Tuesday, August 10th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $131.50.

In other news, COO Guy Chiarello sold 40,000 shares of Fiserv stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $117.71, for a total transaction of $4,708,400.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website . 1.60% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Shares of NASDAQ:FISV traded up $2.02 during trading on Friday, hitting $109.80. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 3,309,977 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,268,244. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $111.62 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $113.61. The company has a market capitalization of $72.71 billion, a PE ratio of 65.36, a P/E/G ratio of 1.31 and a beta of 0.89. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63, a quick ratio of 1.03 and a current ratio of 1.03. Fiserv, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $92.81 and a fifty-two week high of $127.34.

Fiserv (NASDAQ:FISV) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 27th. The business services provider reported $1.37 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.28 by $0.09. The business had revenue of $4.05 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.93 billion. Fiserv had a net margin of 7.37% and a return on equity of 10.48%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 16.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.93 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts expect that Fiserv, Inc. will post 5.56 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Fiserv Company Profile

Fiserv, Inc engages in the provision of financial services technology. It operates through the following segments: Merchant Acceptance; Financial Technology; Payments and Network. The Merchant Acceptance segment provides commerce enabling solutions and serves merchants of all sizes around the world. The Financial Technology segment provides financial institutions with financial institutions with the technology solutions need to run operations including products and services that enable financial institutions to process customer deposit and loan accounts.

