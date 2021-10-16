First Foundation Advisors Sells 1,070 Shares of Diageo plc (NYSE:DEO)

First Foundation Advisors reduced its position in shares of Diageo plc (NYSE:DEO) by 7.4% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 13,324 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,070 shares during the period. First Foundation Advisors’ holdings in Diageo were worth $2,554,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Marcum Wealth LLC raised its position in Diageo by 2.5% in the 2nd quarter. Marcum Wealth LLC now owns 2,124 shares of the company’s stock valued at $407,000 after buying an additional 51 shares during the last quarter. Hills Bank & Trust Co grew its stake in Diageo by 3.0% in the 2nd quarter. Hills Bank & Trust Co now owns 1,839 shares of the company’s stock valued at $352,000 after purchasing an additional 54 shares during the period. Wedbush Securities Inc. grew its stake in Diageo by 1.4% in the 2nd quarter. Wedbush Securities Inc. now owns 4,387 shares of the company’s stock valued at $841,000 after purchasing an additional 59 shares during the period. Principal Street Partners LLC grew its stake in Diageo by 3.2% in the 1st quarter. Principal Street Partners LLC now owns 1,928 shares of the company’s stock valued at $319,000 after purchasing an additional 60 shares during the period. Finally, Advisor OS LLC grew its stake in Diageo by 1.9% in the 1st quarter. Advisor OS LLC now owns 3,249 shares of the company’s stock valued at $533,000 after purchasing an additional 61 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 9.85% of the company’s stock.

NYSE DEO traded down $0.14 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $199.27. The company had a trading volume of 161,018 shares, compared to its average volume of 390,656. Diageo plc has a 52 week low of $129.16 and a 52 week high of $202.35. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $194.08 and a 200 day simple moving average of $189.85. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.57, a quick ratio of 0.76 and a current ratio of 1.60. The firm has a market capitalization of $127.47 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 30.47, a PEG ratio of 3.20 and a beta of 0.66.

The business also recently announced a semi-annual dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, October 13th. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 27th were paid a $2.4803 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, August 26th. This represents a yield of 1.8%. This is an increase from Diageo’s previous semi-annual dividend of $1.53. Diageo’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 73.85%.

A number of brokerages have issued reports on DEO. Royal Bank of Canada restated a “sector perform” rating on shares of Diageo in a research note on Friday, October 1st. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Citigroup reiterated a “neutral” rating on shares of Diageo in a research note on Tuesday, June 22nd. Barclays reiterated an “overweight” rating on shares of Diageo in a research note on Monday, October 11th. Credit Suisse Group reiterated an “outperform” rating on shares of Diageo in a research note on Friday, October 1st. Finally, Morgan Stanley reiterated an “overweight” rating on shares of Diageo in a research note on Thursday, August 5th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Diageo currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $197.50.

Diageo Plc engages in the production and distribution of alcoholic beverages. Its brands include Johnnie Walker, Crown Royal, JeB, Buchanan’s, Windsor and Bushmills whiskies, Smirnoff, Ciroc and Ketel One vodkas, Captain Morgan, Baileys, Don Julio, Tanqueray, and Guinness. It operates through the following geographical segments: North America; Europe and Turkey; Africa; Latin America and Caribbean; Asia Pacific; ISC; and Corporate and Other.

