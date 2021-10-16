First Foundation Advisors Sells 13,829 Shares of BlackRock Limited Duration Income Trust (NYSE:BLW)

First Foundation Advisors lessened its holdings in BlackRock Limited Duration Income Trust (NYSE:BLW) by 10.9% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 112,617 shares of the investment management company’s stock after selling 13,829 shares during the period. First Foundation Advisors’ holdings in BlackRock Limited Duration Income Trust were worth $1,917,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also modified their holdings of BLW. Cohen & Steers Inc. raised its stake in BlackRock Limited Duration Income Trust by 63.9% during the 1st quarter. Cohen & Steers Inc. now owns 417,469 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $6,993,000 after acquiring an additional 162,720 shares during the period. Hennion & Walsh Asset Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of BlackRock Limited Duration Income Trust in the first quarter valued at $1,265,000. Lazard Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of BlackRock Limited Duration Income Trust by 26.4% in the second quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 114,785 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $1,953,000 after purchasing an additional 24,000 shares in the last quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC grew its holdings in shares of BlackRock Limited Duration Income Trust by 9.1% in the first quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC now owns 215,840 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $3,615,000 after purchasing an additional 17,974 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Fiera Capital Corp boosted its stake in BlackRock Limited Duration Income Trust by 34.0% during the second quarter. Fiera Capital Corp now owns 68,500 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $954,000 after buying an additional 17,390 shares during the period.

NYSE BLW traded down $0.01 on Friday, hitting $17.13. 52,207 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 86,119. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $17.17 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $17.05. BlackRock Limited Duration Income Trust has a 52-week low of $14.16 and a 52-week high of $17.64.

The company also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 29th. Shareholders of record on Friday, October 15th will be paid a dividend of $0.098 per share. This represents a $1.18 annualized dividend and a yield of 6.87%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, October 14th.

BlackRock Limited Duration Income Trust Company Profile

BlackRock Ltd. Duration Income Trust is a closed-end investment fund. Its investment objective is to provide current income and capital appreciation. The company was founded on July 13, 2003 and is headquartered in Wilmington, DE.

