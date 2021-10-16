First Foundation Advisors Sells 16,006 Shares of Blackrock Municipal 2030 Target Term Trust (NYSE:BTT)

First Foundation Advisors lowered its holdings in Blackrock Municipal 2030 Target Term Trust (NYSE:BTT) by 14.9% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 91,758 shares of the company’s stock after selling 16,006 shares during the period. First Foundation Advisors’ holdings in Blackrock Municipal 2030 Target Term Trust were worth $2,407,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. TrinityPoint Wealth LLC raised its holdings in shares of Blackrock Municipal 2030 Target Term Trust by 6.2% in the 2nd quarter. TrinityPoint Wealth LLC now owns 45,253 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,187,000 after acquiring an additional 2,630 shares in the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC raised its holdings in shares of Blackrock Municipal 2030 Target Term Trust by 12.4% in the 2nd quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 89,203 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,340,000 after acquiring an additional 9,846 shares in the last quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Blackrock Municipal 2030 Target Term Trust in the 2nd quarter valued at about $211,000. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. raised its holdings in shares of Blackrock Municipal 2030 Target Term Trust by 125.4% in the 2nd quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 6,779 shares of the company’s stock valued at $178,000 after acquiring an additional 3,772 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Advisory Services Network LLC raised its holdings in shares of Blackrock Municipal 2030 Target Term Trust by 1.1% in the 2nd quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 90,440 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,372,000 after acquiring an additional 942 shares in the last quarter.

Get Blackrock Municipal 2030 Target Term Trust alerts:

Shares of NYSE:BTT traded down $0.12 on Friday, hitting $25.70. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 76,571 shares, compared to its average volume of 66,854. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $26.06 and a 200 day simple moving average of $25.99. Blackrock Municipal 2030 Target Term Trust has a 1 year low of $24.75 and a 1 year high of $26.50.

The firm also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, November 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, October 15th will be issued a $0.062 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, October 14th. This represents a $0.74 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.89%.

About Blackrock Municipal 2030 Target Term Trust

BlackRock Municipal 2030 Target Term Trust is a closed-end investment fund. It aims to provide current income exempt from regular federal income tax. The company was founded on August 30, 2011 and is headquartered in Wilmington, DE.

Read More: Day Trading – Risk Worth the Reward?

Receive News & Ratings for Blackrock Municipal 2030 Target Term Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Blackrock Municipal 2030 Target Term Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.