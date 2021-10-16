First Foundation Advisors Sells 1,715 Shares of Public Storage (NYSE:PSA)

First Foundation Advisors decreased its position in Public Storage (NYSE:PSA) by 19.2% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 7,233 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 1,715 shares during the quarter. First Foundation Advisors’ holdings in Public Storage were worth $2,175,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of PSA. Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec grew its position in Public Storage by 712.7% during the second quarter. Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec now owns 150,079 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $45,127,000 after buying an additional 131,613 shares during the period. Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL grew its position in Public Storage by 26.9% during the second quarter. Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL now owns 161,054 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $48,427,000 after buying an additional 34,100 shares during the period. Seeyond grew its position in Public Storage by 216.7% during the second quarter. Seeyond now owns 35,862 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $10,783,000 after buying an additional 24,540 shares during the period. Toroso Investments LLC grew its position in Public Storage by 33.9% during the second quarter. Toroso Investments LLC now owns 7,907 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $2,378,000 after buying an additional 2,003 shares during the period. Finally, Johnson Investment Counsel Inc. bought a new position in Public Storage during the second quarter valued at about $226,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 78.45% of the company’s stock.

NYSE PSA traded down $6.46 on Friday, reaching $319.42. 972,847 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 750,116. Public Storage has a 12 month low of $212.22 and a 12 month high of $332.95. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.02, a current ratio of 1.18 and a quick ratio of 1.18. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $314.43 and a 200 day simple moving average of $297.08. The stock has a market cap of $55.97 billion, a PE ratio of 44.00, a P/E/G ratio of 3.92 and a beta of 0.10.

Public Storage (NYSE:PSA) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, August 3rd. The real estate investment trust reported $1.97 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.93 by ($0.96). Public Storage had a return on equity of 31.12% and a net margin of 46.87%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $1.41 earnings per share. As a group, analysts anticipate that Public Storage will post 12.35 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 30th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, September 15th were issued a $2.00 dividend. This represents a $8.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.50%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, September 14th. Public Storage’s dividend payout ratio is 75.40%.

PSA has been the subject of several research reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price target on shares of Public Storage from $280.00 to $310.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 30th. Citigroup increased their target price on shares of Public Storage from $296.00 to $325.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 1st. Berenberg Bank began coverage on shares of Public Storage in a research report on Thursday, October 7th. They set a “hold” rating and a $321.00 target price for the company. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Public Storage from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $329.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Friday, July 23rd. Finally, UBS Group began coverage on shares of Public Storage in a research report on Thursday, June 24th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $310.00 target price for the company. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $314.50.

In related news, insider Nathaniel A. Vitan sold 483 shares of Public Storage stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $314.07, for a total value of $151,695.81. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director John Reyes sold 50,000 shares of Public Storage stock in a transaction on Monday, August 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $321.97, for a total transaction of $16,098,500.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 54,440 shares of company stock worth $17,531,077. 10.87% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

About Public Storage

Public Storage operates as a real estate investment trust. The firm engages in acquiring, developing, owning and operating self-storage facilities. It operates through the following segments: Self-storage Operations, Ancillary Operations, Investment in PS Business Parks and Investment in Shurgard. The Self-storage Operations segment reflects the rental operations from all self-storage facilities.

