First Foundation Advisors Sells 2,457 Shares of Analog Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADI)

First Foundation Advisors reduced its position in shares of Analog Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADI) by 15.8% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 13,051 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after selling 2,457 shares during the period. First Foundation Advisors’ holdings in Analog Devices were worth $2,247,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Gamco Investors INC. ET AL boosted its holdings in shares of Analog Devices by 20.2% during the 2nd quarter. Gamco Investors INC. ET AL now owns 17,954 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $3,091,000 after buying an additional 3,020 shares during the period. Epoch Investment Partners Inc. raised its stake in Analog Devices by 9.7% during the 2nd quarter. Epoch Investment Partners Inc. now owns 1,118,896 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $192,629,000 after purchasing an additional 98,927 shares during the last quarter. Natixis raised its stake in Analog Devices by 196.6% during the 2nd quarter. Natixis now owns 204,736 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $35,247,000 after purchasing an additional 135,714 shares during the last quarter. Covington Capital Management raised its stake in Analog Devices by 2.1% during the 2nd quarter. Covington Capital Management now owns 78,348 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $13,488,000 after purchasing an additional 1,622 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Toroso Investments LLC raised its stake in Analog Devices by 67.1% during the 2nd quarter. Toroso Investments LLC now owns 4,677 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $805,000 after purchasing an additional 1,878 shares during the last quarter. 99.18% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other Analog Devices news, Director Bruce R. Evans acquired 8,001 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, October 6th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $164.98 per share, with a total value of $1,320,004.98. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Vincent Roche sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, October 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $168.09, for a total transaction of $1,680,900.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.91% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of research firms recently weighed in on ADI. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their target price on shares of Analog Devices from $170.00 to $175.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 9th. Oppenheimer increased their price objective on shares of Analog Devices from $175.00 to $200.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, August 13th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Analog Devices from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $181.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Thursday, August 5th. Truist Securities increased their price objective on shares of Analog Devices from $179.00 to $190.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 19th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised shares of Analog Devices from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and lifted their price objective for the company from $119.00 to $215.00 in a research report on Monday, September 20th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-one have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $183.70.

Shares of NASDAQ ADI traded up $3.84 during trading on Friday, hitting $172.04. The stock had a trading volume of 2,887,018 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,603,245. Analog Devices, Inc. has a 12 month low of $115.64 and a 12 month high of $178.84. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31, a current ratio of 1.11 and a quick ratio of 0.87. The company has a market capitalization of $63.35 billion, a PE ratio of 37.65, a PEG ratio of 2.16 and a beta of 1.22. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $168.40 and a two-hundred day moving average of $164.10.

Analog Devices (NASDAQ:ADI) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, August 17th. The semiconductor company reported $1.72 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.62 by $0.10. The firm had revenue of $1.76 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.71 billion. Analog Devices had a net margin of 26.15% and a return on equity of 18.86%. The business’s revenue was up 20.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $1.36 EPS. On average, equities analysts expect that Analog Devices, Inc. will post 6.41 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Analog Devices announced that its Board of Directors has initiated a share repurchase program on Wednesday, August 25th that permits the company to repurchase $8.50 billion in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization permits the semiconductor company to purchase up to 13.8% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase programs are usually an indication that the company’s management believes its stock is undervalued.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, September 8th. Investors of record on Friday, August 27th were given a dividend of $0.69 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, August 26th. This represents a $2.76 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.60%. Analog Devices’s payout ratio is currently 56.21%.

Analog Devices, Inc engages in the design, development, manufacture, and marketing of integrated circuits (ICs). Its products include industrial process control systems, medical imaging equipment, factory process automation systems, patient vital signs monitoring devices, instrumentation and measurement systems, wireless infrastructure equipment, energy management systems, networking equipment, aerospace and defense electronics, optical systems, automobiles, and portable consumer devices.

