First Foundation Advisors Sells 49,332 Shares of Nuveen California Municipal Value Fund, Inc. (NYSE:NCA)

First Foundation Advisors reduced its holdings in Nuveen California Municipal Value Fund, Inc. (NYSE:NCA) by 7.7% during the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 595,032 shares of the company’s stock after selling 49,332 shares during the quarter. First Foundation Advisors owned 2.12% of Nuveen California Municipal Value Fund worth $6,367,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Perigon Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Nuveen California Municipal Value Fund during the 1st quarter valued at about $108,000. Wedbush Securities Inc. bought a new position in shares of Nuveen California Municipal Value Fund during the 2nd quarter valued at about $109,000. Sit Investment Associates Inc. bought a new position in shares of Nuveen California Municipal Value Fund during the 1st quarter valued at about $126,000. Hennion & Walsh Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Nuveen California Municipal Value Fund during the 1st quarter valued at about $143,000. Finally, Castle Rock Wealth Management LLC increased its position in shares of Nuveen California Municipal Value Fund by 5.4% during the 2nd quarter. Castle Rock Wealth Management LLC now owns 21,372 shares of the company’s stock valued at $232,000 after purchasing an additional 1,092 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 15.71% of the company’s stock.

Get Nuveen California Municipal Value Fund alerts:

Shares of Nuveen California Municipal Value Fund stock traded down $0.04 during trading on Friday, hitting $10.26. 28,694 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 42,534. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $10.62 and its 200-day moving average is $10.54. Nuveen California Municipal Value Fund, Inc. has a 52 week low of $9.89 and a 52 week high of $11.00.

The company also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, November 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, October 15th will be given a dividend of $0.0245 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, October 14th. This represents a $0.29 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.87%.

Nuveen California Municipal Value Fund Company Profile

Nuveen California Municipal Value Fund, Inc is a closed-ended fixed income mutual fund launched by Nuveen Investments, Inc The fund is co-managed by Nuveen Fund Advisors LLC and Nuveen Asset Management, LLC. It invests in the fixed income markets of California. The fund invests primarily in municipal securities rated Baa/BBB or better.

Read More: Liquidity

Receive News & Ratings for Nuveen California Municipal Value Fund Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Nuveen California Municipal Value Fund and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.