First Foundation Advisors Sells 83,248 Shares of MFS Multimarket Income Trust (NYSE:MMT)

First Foundation Advisors cut its holdings in shares of MFS Multimarket Income Trust (NYSE:MMT) by 22.3% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 289,429 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock after selling 83,248 shares during the quarter. First Foundation Advisors owned approximately 0.47% of MFS Multimarket Income Trust worth $1,809,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also modified their holdings of the business. Brighton Jones LLC bought a new stake in shares of MFS Multimarket Income Trust in the 2nd quarter valued at about $82,000. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. grew its position in shares of MFS Multimarket Income Trust by 18.9% during the 2nd quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 22,061 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock worth $138,000 after purchasing an additional 3,504 shares in the last quarter. Shaker Financial Services LLC acquired a new stake in shares of MFS Multimarket Income Trust during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $161,000. Pekin Hardy Strauss Inc. boosted its position in shares of MFS Multimarket Income Trust by 79.3% during the 1st quarter. Pekin Hardy Strauss Inc. now owns 29,390 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock worth $190,000 after acquiring an additional 13,000 shares in the last quarter. Finally, MML Investors Services LLC boosted its position in shares of MFS Multimarket Income Trust by 47.8% during the 1st quarter. MML Investors Services LLC now owns 41,881 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock worth $271,000 after acquiring an additional 13,548 shares in the last quarter. 10.11% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NYSE:MMT remained flat at $$6.49 on Friday. 59,103 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 111,422. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $6.45 and its 200 day moving average price is $6.40. MFS Multimarket Income Trust has a fifty-two week low of $5.65 and a fifty-two week high of $6.65.

The firm also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 29th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, October 13th will be paid a dividend of $0.042 per share. This represents a $0.50 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 7.77%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, October 12th.

About MFS Multimarket Income Trust

MFS Multimarket Income Trust is a closed ended fixed income mutual fund launched and managed by MFS Investment Management, Inc The fund invests in the fixed income markets across the globe with greater emphasis on United States. It seeks to invest in fixed income securities issued by U.S. Government, foreign government, mortgage backed, and other asset-backed securities of U.S.

