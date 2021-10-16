First Trust Dorsey Wright Focus 5 ETF (NASDAQ:FV) Stock Holdings Increased by Susquehanna International Group LLP

Susquehanna International Group LLP boosted its holdings in shares of First Trust Dorsey Wright Focus 5 ETF (NASDAQ:FV) by 230.8% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 38,755 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 27,041 shares during the quarter. Susquehanna International Group LLP owned approximately 0.07% of First Trust Dorsey Wright Focus 5 ETF worth $1,836,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Regal Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in First Trust Dorsey Wright Focus 5 ETF during the second quarter worth $5,489,000. CX Institutional boosted its stake in First Trust Dorsey Wright Focus 5 ETF by 270.1% during the second quarter. CX Institutional now owns 147,865 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,006,000 after buying an additional 107,911 shares in the last quarter. Creative Planning boosted its stake in shares of First Trust Dorsey Wright Focus 5 ETF by 544.1% in the 2nd quarter. Creative Planning now owns 72,705 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,445,000 after purchasing an additional 61,417 shares in the last quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in shares of First Trust Dorsey Wright Focus 5 ETF by 5.2% in the 2nd quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 754,543 shares of the company’s stock valued at $35,750,000 after purchasing an additional 37,217 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. boosted its stake in shares of First Trust Dorsey Wright Focus 5 ETF by 130.3% in the 2nd quarter. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. now owns 55,453 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,627,000 after purchasing an additional 31,376 shares in the last quarter.

First Trust Dorsey Wright Focus 5 ETF stock opened at $47.69 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $47.25 and a 200 day simple moving average of $46.69. First Trust Dorsey Wright Focus 5 ETF has a 12-month low of $33.57 and a 12-month high of $48.57.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 30th. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 24th were issued a dividend of $0.02 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, September 23rd. This represents a $0.08 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.17%.

