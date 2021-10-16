First Trust Low Duration Strategic Focus ETF (NASDAQ:LDSF) Shares Acquired by LPL Financial LLC

LPL Financial LLC lifted its position in First Trust Low Duration Strategic Focus ETF (NASDAQ:LDSF) by 52.9% in the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,021,021 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 353,147 shares during the quarter. LPL Financial LLC owned about 11.28% of First Trust Low Duration Strategic Focus ETF worth $20,717,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Strategic Blueprint LLC purchased a new stake in First Trust Low Duration Strategic Focus ETF in the second quarter valued at $50,000. Advisory Services Network LLC acquired a new position in First Trust Low Duration Strategic Focus ETF in the second quarter valued at about $68,000. Proequities Inc. boosted its stake in First Trust Low Duration Strategic Focus ETF by 21.4% during the first quarter. Proequities Inc. now owns 6,039 shares of the company’s stock worth $122,000 after buying an additional 1,065 shares during the period. Golden State Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of First Trust Low Duration Strategic Focus ETF during the second quarter valued at about $209,000. Finally, Jacobi Capital Management LLC increased its position in shares of First Trust Low Duration Strategic Focus ETF by 20.4% during the second quarter. Jacobi Capital Management LLC now owns 10,923 shares of the company’s stock valued at $222,000 after acquiring an additional 1,852 shares during the last quarter.

LDSF opened at $20.14 on Friday. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $20.19 and its 200 day moving average price is $20.25. First Trust Low Duration Strategic Focus ETF has a 12-month low of $19.20 and a 12-month high of $20.59.

The firm also recently declared a monthly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 30th. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 24th were paid a dividend of $0.034 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, September 23rd. This represents a $0.41 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.03%.

