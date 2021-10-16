FLIP Market Cap Achieves $371,649.61 (FLP)

FLIP (CURRENCY:FLP) traded 21% lower against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 21:00 PM Eastern on October 16th. Over the last week, FLIP has traded down 41.5% against the US dollar. FLIP has a total market cap of $371,649.61 and approximately $850.00 worth of FLIP was traded on exchanges in the last day. One FLIP coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.0066 or 0.00000011 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Starname (IOV) traded down 3.9% against the dollar and now trades at $4,099.30 or 0.08159023 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001640 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $27.32 or 0.00044796 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded down 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $1.49 or 0.00002450 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded down 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $125.21 or 0.00205344 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $56.66 or 0.00092913 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001640 BTC.

FLIP Coin Profile

FLIP is a coin. Its genesis date was October 13th, 2017. FLIP’s total supply is 100,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 55,955,000 coins. The official message board for FLIP is medium.com/@fliptoken . FLIP’s official Twitter account is @Gameflip . FLIP’s official website is fliptoken.gameflip.com

According to CryptoCompare, “Gameflip is marketplace where gamers can buy and sell digital goods. Established in 2014, Gameflip will now leverage blockchain technology to provide a transparent, safe, and frictionless infrastructure for buying and selling of digital goods among gamers, allowing them to own and securely store their digital goods on the blockchain. FLIP is an ERC20 token used as the main currency in the Gameflip platform. “

