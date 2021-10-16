Flow (FLOW) Trading 17.5% Lower Over Last 7 Days

Flow (CURRENCY:FLOW) traded down 9.3% against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 0:00 AM Eastern on October 16th. One Flow coin can now be bought for approximately $15.54 or 0.00025459 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Flow has a market cap of $4.75 billion and $376.48 million worth of Flow was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last week, Flow has traded 17.5% lower against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Get Flow alerts:

Tether (USDT) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001638 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.14 or 0.00001863 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 2.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $42.39 or 0.00069457 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded up 4.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded up 4.4% against the dollar and now trades at $46.04 or 0.00075431 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 0.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $66.72 or 0.00109318 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded down 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $61,107.16 or 1.00119812 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded 1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3,854.32 or 0.06315028 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded 3.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.60 or 0.00002624 BTC.

Flow Coin Profile

Flow launched on May 15th, 2020. Flow’s total supply is 1,378,211,739 coins and its circulating supply is 305,656,288 coins. Flow’s official Twitter account is @flow_blockchain

According to CryptoCompare, “‍Flow is a fast, decentralized, and developer-friendly blockchain, designed as the foundation for a new generation of games, apps, and the digital assets that power them. It is based on a unique, multi-role architecture, and designed to scale without sharding, allowing for massive improvements in speed and throughput while preserving a developer-friendly, ACID-compliant environment. Flow empowers developers to build thriving crypto- and crypto-enabled businesses. Applications on Flow can keep consumers in control of their own data; create new kinds of digital assets tradable on open markets accessible from anywhere in the world; and build open economies owned by the users that help make them valuable. “

Flow Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Flow directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Flow should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Flow using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Flow Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Flow and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.