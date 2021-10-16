FLSmidth & Co. A/S (OTCMKTS:FLIDF) Sees Large Decline in Short Interest

FLSmidth & Co. A/S (OTCMKTS:FLIDF) was the recipient of a significant decline in short interest in September. As of September 30th, there was short interest totalling 10,200 shares, a decline of 35.4% from the September 15th total of 15,800 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 0 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently ∞ days.
Shares of FLSmidth & Co. A/S stock remained flat at $$42.00 on Friday. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $42.00 and a 200 day moving average of $40.88. FLSmidth & Co. A/S has a 12 month low of $42.00 and a 12 month high of $42.00.
FLSmidth & Co. A/S Company Profile
Featured Story: Dual Listing What You Need to Know
Receive News & Ratings for FLSmidth & Co. A/S Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for FLSmidth & Co. A/S and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.