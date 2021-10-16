Flughafen Wien Aktiengesellschaft (OTCMKTS:VIAAY) Sees Large Decrease in Short Interest

Flughafen Wien Aktiengesellschaft (OTCMKTS:VIAAY) was the recipient of a significant decline in short interest in September. As of September 30th, there was short interest totalling 200 shares, a decline of 33.3% from the September 15th total of 300 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 100 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 2.0 days.

Separately, HSBC upgraded Flughafen Wien Aktiengesellschaft from a “reduce” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, September 2nd.

Shares of VIAAY stock opened at $9.52 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $3.20 billion, a P/E ratio of -24.41 and a beta of -0.75. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $11.78 and a 200 day simple moving average of $11.52. Flughafen Wien Aktiengesellschaft has a 1 year low of $9.52 and a 1 year high of $11.83.

Flughafen Wien Aktiengesellschaft, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the construction and operation of civil airports and related facilities in Austria. It manages the Vienna airport. The company operates through five segments: Airport, Handling & Security Services, Retail & Properties, Malta, and Other.

