Flughafen Zürich AG (OTCMKTS:FLGZY) Receives Consensus Rating of “Hold” from Brokerages

Shares of Flughafen Zürich AG (OTCMKTS:FLGZY) have been assigned a consensus recommendation of “Hold” from the twelve ratings firms that are presently covering the stock, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company.

FLGZY has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Flughafen Zürich in a research note on Tuesday, October 5th. Bank of America downgraded Flughafen Zürich from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 28th. Citigroup cut Flughafen Zürich from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 22nd. Finally, cut Flughafen Zürich from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 22nd.

Get Flughafen Zürich alerts:

FLGZY stock opened at $6.94 on Friday. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $6.79 and a 200 day simple moving average of $6.78. Flughafen Zürich has a 52 week low of $5.14 and a 52 week high of $7.46.

Flughafen Zürich AG engages in the operation of the Zurich Airport. It operates through the following business segments: Regulated Business, Noise, and Non-regulated Business. The Regulated Business segment comprises of aviation, People with Reduced Mobility, user fees, air security, and access fees.

Read More: Is it better to buy a fund with a higher or lower NAV?

Receive News & Ratings for Flughafen Zürich Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Flughafen Zürich and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.