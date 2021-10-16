Fmr LLC Acquires 375,090 Shares of Nordson Co. (NASDAQ:NDSN)

Fmr LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Nordson Co. (NASDAQ:NDSN) by 107.5% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 723,933 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after acquiring an additional 375,090 shares during the quarter. Fmr LLC owned approximately 1.25% of Nordson worth $158,911,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the stock. Bbva USA bought a new position in shares of Nordson in the second quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Nordson in the second quarter valued at approximately $44,000. Archer Investment Corp raised its position in shares of Nordson by 37.5% in the second quarter. Archer Investment Corp now owns 367 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $81,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares during the period. Eaton Vance Management bought a new position in shares of Nordson in the first quarter valued at approximately $107,000. Finally, First Mercantile Trust Co. bought a new position in shares of Nordson in the second quarter valued at approximately $125,000. 68.47% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NDSN opened at $244.72 on Friday. Nordson Co. has a fifty-two week low of $178.60 and a fifty-two week high of $247.38. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39, a current ratio of 2.48 and a quick ratio of 1.76. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $237.51 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $222.69. The company has a market capitalization of $14.22 billion, a P/E ratio of 39.66, a P/E/G ratio of 2.33 and a beta of 0.98.

Nordson (NASDAQ:NDSN) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, August 29th. The industrial products company reported $2.42 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.08 by $0.34. Nordson had a net margin of 15.61% and a return on equity of 22.91%. The firm had revenue of $646.86 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $604.27 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $1.42 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 20.2% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts expect that Nordson Co. will post 7.96 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, September 7th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, August 24th were paid a dividend of $0.51 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, August 23rd. This represents a $2.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.83%. This is an increase from Nordson’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.39. Nordson’s payout ratio is currently 37.23%.

In other news, EVP Gregory P. Merk sold 236 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, July 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $225.00, for a total value of $53,100.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 19,634 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,417,650. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, EVP Jeffrey A. Pembroke sold 2,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $240.95, for a total transaction of $481,900.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 12,000 shares of company stock worth $2,731,900 in the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 0.87% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms have recently commented on NDSN. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price target on shares of Nordson from $245.00 to $270.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 1st. DA Davidson raised their price objective on shares of Nordson from $255.00 to $275.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 31st. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Nordson from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $233.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Wednesday, July 28th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $252.00.

Nordson Corp. engages in the engineering, manufacture and market of products and systems used for adhesives, coatings, sealants, biomaterials and other materials. It operates through three segments: Industrial Precision Solutions and Advanced Technology Solution. The Industrial Precision Solutions segment enhances the technology synergies between adhesive dispensing systems and industrial coating systems to deliver proprietary dispensing and processing technology to diverse end markets.

