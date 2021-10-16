Fmr LLC Acquires 69,301 Shares of Principal Financial Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:PFG)

Fmr LLC raised its holdings in shares of Principal Financial Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:PFG) by 2.7% in the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 2,670,778 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 69,301 shares during the period. Fmr LLC owned 1.00% of Principal Financial Group worth $168,766,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. LSV Asset Management raised its position in shares of Principal Financial Group by 2.0% in the 2nd quarter. LSV Asset Management now owns 422,929 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,724,000 after acquiring an additional 8,100 shares in the last quarter. Mount Lucas Management LP increased its position in Principal Financial Group by 11.5% during the 1st quarter. Mount Lucas Management LP now owns 185,152 shares of the company’s stock valued at $11,102,000 after buying an additional 19,114 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its position in Principal Financial Group by 6.6% during the 2nd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 436,287 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,569,000 after buying an additional 27,168 shares in the last quarter. Swiss National Bank increased its position in Principal Financial Group by 5.3% during the 2nd quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 1,111,716 shares of the company’s stock valued at $70,249,000 after buying an additional 56,302 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Ethic Inc. increased its position in Principal Financial Group by 39.4% during the 2nd quarter. Ethic Inc. now owns 16,985 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,073,000 after buying an additional 4,802 shares in the last quarter. 70.98% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NASDAQ:PFG opened at $68.65 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.06, a current ratio of 0.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $65.99 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $64.27. The stock has a market cap of $18.43 billion, a PE ratio of 11.96, a P/E/G ratio of 0.66 and a beta of 1.62. Principal Financial Group, Inc. has a 52 week low of $37.50 and a 52 week high of $69.78.

Principal Financial Group (NASDAQ:PFG) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 27th. The company reported $1.70 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.53 by $0.17. Principal Financial Group had a return on equity of 9.58% and a net margin of 11.48%. The business had revenue of $3.61 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.71 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $1.46 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Principal Financial Group, Inc. will post 6.49 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 24th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, September 1st were issued a $0.63 dividend. This represents a $2.52 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.67%. This is a boost from Principal Financial Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.61. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, August 31st. Principal Financial Group’s payout ratio is 51.01%.

A number of research firms recently weighed in on PFG. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on Principal Financial Group from $71.00 to $72.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday. Barclays increased their target price on Principal Financial Group from $69.00 to $76.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Principal Financial Group from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $70.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Tuesday, September 28th. Piper Sandler cut their target price on Principal Financial Group from $69.00 to $67.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, July 8th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada raised their price target on Principal Financial Group from $66.00 to $67.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 29th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $68.90.

Principal Financial Group, Inc is a financial company, which offers financial products and services to businesses, individuals and institutional clients. It specializes in retirement solutions, insurance, and investment products through its diverse family of financial services companies and national network of financial professionals.

