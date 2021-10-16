Fmr LLC Decreases Stock Position in Virtu Financial, Inc. (NASDAQ:VIRT)

Fmr LLC cut its position in Virtu Financial, Inc. (NASDAQ:VIRT) by 27.7% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 6,214,926 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 2,377,321 shares during the quarter. Fmr LLC owned 3.27% of Virtu Financial worth $171,718,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in VIRT. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund bought a new position in Virtu Financial during the 1st quarter valued at $32,000. Truvestments Capital LLC bought a new position in Virtu Financial during the 2nd quarter valued at $43,000. Evoke Wealth LLC bought a new position in Virtu Financial during the 1st quarter valued at $56,000. Advisory Services Network LLC bought a new position in Virtu Financial during the 2nd quarter valued at $59,000. Finally, Ameritas Investment Company LLC bought a new position in Virtu Financial during the 1st quarter valued at $63,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 57.28% of the company’s stock.

Get Virtu Financial alerts:

VIRT has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Morgan Stanley reduced their price objective on shares of Virtu Financial from $26.00 to $25.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, August 5th. Rosenblatt Securities reduced their price objective on shares of Virtu Financial from $38.00 to $35.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, August 5th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Virtu Financial from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $26.00 target price on the stock in a report on Tuesday, October 5th.

Shares of NASDAQ:VIRT opened at $25.22 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.72 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.02 and a beta of -0.30. Virtu Financial, Inc. has a 1-year low of $21.03 and a 1-year high of $32.35. The company’s fifty day moving average is $24.96 and its two-hundred day moving average is $27.47. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.83, a quick ratio of 0.69 and a current ratio of 0.69.

Virtu Financial (NASDAQ:VIRT) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, August 4th. The financial services provider reported $0.63 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.76 by ($0.13). The business had revenue of $548.97 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $369.40 million. Virtu Financial had a return on equity of 40.07% and a net margin of 18.36%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 39.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company posted $1.73 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts expect that Virtu Financial, Inc. will post 3.83 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, September 15th. Investors of record on Wednesday, September 1st were issued a $0.24 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, August 31st. This represents a $0.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.81%. Virtu Financial’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 16.67%.

In related news, major shareholder North Island Ventures, Llc sold 1,500,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $26.15, for a total value of $39,225,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. 63.70% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

About Virtu Financial

Virtu Financial, Inc engages in the provision of market making and liquidity services. It operates through the following segments: Market Making, Execution Services and Corporate. The Market Making segment engages in buying and selling of securities and other financial instruments. The Execution Services segment agency offers trading venues that provide transparent trading in global equities, ETFs, and fixed income to institutions, banks and broker dealers.

Read More: Cost of Goods Sold (COGS)

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VIRT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Virtu Financial, Inc. (NASDAQ:VIRT).

Receive News & Ratings for Virtu Financial Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Virtu Financial and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.