Fmr LLC Lowers Stake in BWX Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:BWXT)

Fmr LLC lessened its stake in shares of BWX Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:BWXT) by 0.2% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 2,933,015 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 6,784 shares during the period. Fmr LLC owned 3.08% of BWX Technologies worth $170,467,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Eaton Vance Management purchased a new stake in shares of BWX Technologies in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Wolverine Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of BWX Technologies during the 1st quarter worth approximately $85,000. Zions Bancorporation N.A. purchased a new position in shares of BWX Technologies during the 1st quarter worth approximately $91,000. Tradition Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of BWX Technologies during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $171,000. Finally, JustInvest LLC purchased a new position in shares of BWX Technologies during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $206,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 95.65% of the company’s stock.

In related news, CEO Rex D. Geveden sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $57.83, for a total transaction of $289,150.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 106,727 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,172,022.41. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CFO David S. Black sold 1,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $55.29, for a total transaction of $55,290.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 67,967 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,757,895.43. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 6,600 shares of company stock valued at $378,019. 0.40% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Shares of NYSE:BWXT opened at $56.43 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $5.37 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.15, a PEG ratio of 3.09 and a beta of 1.01. BWX Technologies, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $52.31 and a fifty-two week high of $68.68. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $56.16 and its 200-day simple moving average is $60.15. The company has a quick ratio of 1.15, a current ratio of 1.15 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.11.

BWX Technologies (NYSE:BWXT) last released its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, August 1st. The technology company reported $0.62 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.72 by ($0.10). The company had revenue of $505.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $526.65 million. BWX Technologies had a return on equity of 43.51% and a net margin of 12.70%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up .0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.71 EPS. On average, research analysts forecast that BWX Technologies, Inc. will post 3.07 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, September 8th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, August 19th were given a dividend of $0.21 per share. This represents a $0.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.49%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, August 18th. BWX Technologies’s payout ratio is currently 27.72%.

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of BWX Technologies from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 5th. TheStreet cut shares of BWX Technologies from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 30th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group lowered their price objective on shares of BWX Technologies from $67.00 to $65.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, August 3rd. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $70.25.

BWX Technologies, Inc engages in the supply and provision of nuclear components and products. It operates through the following business segments: Nuclear Operations Group, Nuclear Services Group and Nuclear Power Group. The Nuclear Operations Group segment focuses on the design and manufacture of equipment for nuclear applications.

