Fmr LLC Raises Holdings in Acadia Healthcare Company, Inc. (NASDAQ:ACHC)

Fmr LLC grew its position in shares of Acadia Healthcare Company, Inc. (NASDAQ:ACHC) by 23.6% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 2,756,939 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 526,153 shares during the period. Fmr LLC owned approximately 3.07% of Acadia Healthcare worth $172,998,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD grew its position in shares of Acadia Healthcare by 4.4% during the first quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 10,782,501 shares of the company’s stock valued at $616,112,000 after purchasing an additional 450,307 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its position in shares of Acadia Healthcare by 0.5% during the first quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 6,047,942 shares of the company’s stock valued at $345,588,000 after purchasing an additional 28,334 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its position in shares of Acadia Healthcare by 9.5% during the second quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 4,406,100 shares of the company’s stock valued at $276,483,000 after purchasing an additional 380,515 shares in the last quarter. Viking Global Investors LP grew its position in shares of Acadia Healthcare by 383.3% during the first quarter. Viking Global Investors LP now owns 1,651,990 shares of the company’s stock valued at $94,395,000 after purchasing an additional 1,310,191 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Stephens Investment Management Group LLC grew its position in shares of Acadia Healthcare by 0.4% during the first quarter. Stephens Investment Management Group LLC now owns 1,605,329 shares of the company’s stock valued at $91,728,000 after purchasing an additional 6,706 shares in the last quarter.

Acadia Healthcare stock opened at $56.89 on Friday. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $63.00 and a 200-day moving average price of $62.56. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61, a quick ratio of 1.35 and a current ratio of 1.35. Acadia Healthcare Company, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $27.96 and a fifty-two week high of $68.65. The company has a market capitalization of $5.11 billion, a PE ratio of -7.33, a P/E/G ratio of 6.90 and a beta of 1.56.

Acadia Healthcare (NASDAQ:ACHC) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, August 1st. The company reported $0.71 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.63 by $0.08. Acadia Healthcare had a negative net margin of 27.61% and a positive return on equity of 11.70%. The firm had revenue of $582.20 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $560.88 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.54 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 18.5% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts forecast that Acadia Healthcare Company, Inc. will post 2.6 earnings per share for the current year.

Several research analysts recently commented on the company. Credit Suisse Group upgraded Acadia Healthcare from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $68.00 price target for the company in a research report on Monday, September 20th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price target on Acadia Healthcare from $62.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 4th. Seaport Res Ptn reiterated a “neutral” rating on shares of Acadia Healthcare in a research report on Friday, July 9th. Seaport Global Securities assumed coverage on Acadia Healthcare in a research report on Friday, July 9th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $63.23 price target for the company. Finally, TheStreet upgraded Acadia Healthcare from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Monday, August 2nd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating, eight have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $66.88.

Acadia Healthcare Profile

Acadia Healthcare Co, Inc engages in the provision of behavioral healthcare services. It operates through the following business segments: United States (U.S.) Facilities and the United Kingdom (U.K.) Facilities. The U.S. Facilities segment classified in the following categories: acute inpatient psychiatric facilities; specialty treatment facilities; residential treatment centers; and outpatient community-based services.

