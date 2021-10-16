FOMO (OTCMKTS:FOMC) and Prospect Capital (NASDAQ:PSEC) Critical Comparison

FOMO (OTCMKTS:FOMC) and Prospect Capital (NASDAQ:PSEC) are both finance companies, but which is the superior business? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their institutional ownership, analyst recommendations, dividends, profitability, valuation, risk and earnings.

Profitability

This table compares FOMO and Prospect Capital’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets FOMO N/A -2,612.42% -210.45% Prospect Capital 152.51% 8.37% 4.97%

9.7% of Prospect Capital shares are owned by institutional investors. 8.7% of FOMO shares are owned by company insiders. Comparatively, 27.9% of Prospect Capital shares are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, hedge funds and large money managers believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a summary of current recommendations for FOMO and Prospect Capital, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score FOMO 0 0 0 0 N/A Prospect Capital 1 0 0 0 1.00

Prospect Capital has a consensus price target of $6.50, indicating a potential downside of 20.54%. Given Prospect Capital’s higher possible upside, analysts clearly believe Prospect Capital is more favorable than FOMO.

Valuation & Earnings

This table compares FOMO and Prospect Capital’s revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio FOMO $90,000.00 94.97 -$1.64 million N/A N/A Prospect Capital $631.97 million 5.04 $963.81 million $0.73 11.21

Prospect Capital has higher revenue and earnings than FOMO.

Volatility and Risk

FOMO has a beta of 7.79, indicating that its stock price is 679% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Prospect Capital has a beta of 0.95, indicating that its stock price is 5% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Summary

Prospect Capital beats FOMO on 8 of the 10 factors compared between the two stocks.

About FOMO

FOMO Corp. is a development stage company, which imports, markets and sells electric vehicles. Its technologies include alternative renewable fuels, hybrid electric vehicles, graphene lithium batteries and carbon fiber vehicles. The company is headquartered in Chicago, IL.

About Prospect Capital

Prospect Capital Corp. is a business development company. The firm engages in lending to and investing in private businesses. It also involves in generating current income and long-term capital appreciation through debt and equity investments. The company was founded by Michael Grier Eliasek on April 13, 2004 and is headquartered in New York, NY.

