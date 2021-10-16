Font (FONT) Trading Up 5.8% Over Last 7 Days

Font (CURRENCY:FONT) traded up 2.3% against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 20:00 PM ET on October 16th. Over the last week, Font has traded up 5.8% against the dollar. Font has a market cap of $979,144.78 and $3,077.00 worth of Font was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Font coin can currently be purchased for approximately $2.01 or 0.00003310 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Starname (IOV) traded down 3.9% against the dollar and now trades at $4,099.30 or 0.08159023 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001647 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $27.08 or 0.00044609 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 4.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.50 or 0.00002474 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $124.24 or 0.00204647 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 1.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $56.26 or 0.00092666 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded 19.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001647 BTC.

Font Profile

Font is a coin. Its genesis date was February 19th, 2021. Font’s total supply is 2,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 487,310 coins. The Reddit community for Font is https://reddit.com/r/fontcommunity and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Font’s official Twitter account is @fontcommunity

According to CryptoCompare, “Font.Community is a decentralized community of Font designers, users, buyers, and speculators. Font.Community is built to disrupt and democratize the font marketplace. “

Buying and Selling Font

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Font directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Font should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Font using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

