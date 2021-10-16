Fortescue Metals Group Limited (OTCMKTS:FSUGY) Receives Consensus Recommendation of “Hold” from Analysts

Shares of Fortescue Metals Group Limited (OTCMKTS:FSUGY) have been given a consensus recommendation of “Hold” by the six brokerages that are currently covering the company, MarketBeat.com reports. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating on the company. The average 12 month price target among brokerages that have covered the stock in the last year is $22.00.

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on FSUGY shares. UBS Group cut shares of Fortescue Metals Group from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, September 17th. Royal Bank of Canada cut shares of Fortescue Metals Group from a “sector perform” rating to an “underperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 15th. Citigroup raised shares of Fortescue Metals Group from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 9th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Fortescue Metals Group from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 31st. Finally, Credit Suisse Group cut shares of Fortescue Metals Group to a “hold” rating and set a $22.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Friday, July 30th.

Get Fortescue Metals Group alerts:

OTCMKTS:FSUGY opened at $21.80 on Friday. Fortescue Metals Group has a 1-year low of $20.40 and a 1-year high of $41.35. The company has a current ratio of 2.10, a quick ratio of 1.77 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $26.34 and a 200 day simple moving average of $31.95. The stock has a market capitalization of $33.56 billion, a PE ratio of 7.12 and a beta of 1.00.

The business also recently disclosed a Semi-Annual dividend, which was paid on Thursday, October 7th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, September 9th were given a dividend of $3.058 per share. This is a boost from Fortescue Metals Group’s previous Semi-Annual dividend of $1.41. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, September 8th. Fortescue Metals Group’s payout ratio is 196.41%.

Fortescue Metals Group Company Profile

Fortescue Metals Group Ltd. engages in the development of iron ore deposits. It operates through the China and Other geographical segments. Its projects include Chichester Hub, Solomon Hub, Port Hedland, Eliwana, Iron Bridgen and copper-gold exploration. The company was founded by John Andrew Henry Forrest in April 2003 and is headquartered in East Perth, Australia.

See Also: How to Invest in Growth Stocks

Receive News & Ratings for Fortescue Metals Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Fortescue Metals Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.