Fortinet, Inc. (NASDAQ:FTNT) Expected to Announce Quarterly Sales of $809.86 Million

Equities analysts forecast that Fortinet, Inc. (NASDAQ:FTNT) will report sales of $809.86 million for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Ten analysts have provided estimates for Fortinet’s earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $807.00 million and the highest estimate coming in at $815.00 million. Fortinet posted sales of $651.10 million in the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year-over-year growth rate of 24.4%. The firm is scheduled to issue its next earnings results after the market closes on Thursday, November 4th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Fortinet will report full-year sales of $3.24 billion for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $3.23 billion to $3.25 billion. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the company will post sales of $3.79 billion, with estimates ranging from $3.62 billion to $3.89 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of research firms that cover Fortinet.

Fortinet (NASDAQ:FTNT) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 29th. The software maker reported $0.95 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.88 by $0.07. Fortinet had a return on equity of 49.90% and a net margin of 17.69%. The company had revenue of $801.10 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $741.76 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.82 earnings per share.

A number of research analysts have recently commented on FTNT shares. Barclays upped their price target on Fortinet from $305.00 to $320.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on Fortinet from $230.00 to $295.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday. Stifel Nicolaus started coverage on Fortinet in a report on Tuesday, September 21st. They set a “buy” rating and a $355.00 price target for the company. Monness Crespi & Hardt lowered Fortinet from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, June 29th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Raymond James upped their target price on Fortinet from $280.00 to $295.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, July 30th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $259.17.

In other news, VP Michael Xie sold 2,088 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, August 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $281.20, for a total transaction of $587,145.60. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 1,095 shares in the company, valued at $307,914. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CFO Keith Jensen sold 7,992 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $301.31, for a total value of $2,408,069.52. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 3,342 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,006,978.02. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 52,491 shares of company stock valued at $15,774,137 over the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 18.60% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD boosted its holdings in Fortinet by 19.6% in the second quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 11,529,520 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $2,746,216,000 after acquiring an additional 1,889,386 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in Fortinet by 1.6% in the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 10,980,868 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $2,615,533,000 after acquiring an additional 172,927 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp boosted its holdings in Fortinet by 1.3% in the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 5,257,109 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $1,252,191,000 after acquiring an additional 66,806 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its holdings in Fortinet by 8.9% in the second quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 4,864,862 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $1,158,762,000 after acquiring an additional 397,579 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in Fortinet by 4.6% in the second quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 2,767,923 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $657,951,000 after acquiring an additional 121,386 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 68.50% of the company’s stock.

Shares of FTNT stock opened at $315.29 on Friday. Fortinet has a 12 month low of $106.75 and a 12 month high of $322.00. The firm has a market cap of $51.49 billion, a PE ratio of 101.71, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 7.68 and a beta of 1.12. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $304.66 and a 200-day moving average of $254.68. The company has a quick ratio of 1.88, a current ratio of 1.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.94.

Fortinet Company Profile

Fortinet, Inc provides cybersecurity solutions to variety of business, such as enterprises, communication service providers and small businesses. It operates through the following segments: Network Security; Infrastructure Security; Cloud Security; and Endpoint Protection, Internet of Things and Operational Technology.

