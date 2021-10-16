Fortress Value Acquisition Corp. III (NYSE:FVT) Short Interest Update

Fortress Value Acquisition Corp. III (NYSE:FVT) was the target of a large decline in short interest in the month of September. As of September 30th, there was short interest totalling 1,700 shares, a decline of 37.0% from the September 15th total of 2,700 shares. Currently, 0.0% of the shares of the company are short sold. Based on an average trading volume of 18,800 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.1 days.

Shares of Fortress Value Acquisition Corp. III stock remained flat at $$9.76 during trading on Friday. 1,134 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 47,940. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $9.73 and a 200-day moving average price of $9.84. Fortress Value Acquisition Corp. III has a fifty-two week low of $9.65 and a fifty-two week high of $10.70.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Polygon Management Ltd. increased its stake in Fortress Value Acquisition Corp. III by 92.0% in the 2nd quarter. Polygon Management Ltd. now owns 98,539 shares of the company’s stock valued at $968,000 after buying an additional 47,228 shares during the period. OLD Mission Capital LLC acquired a new position in Fortress Value Acquisition Corp. III in the 2nd quarter valued at $198,000. Toronto Dominion Bank grew its stake in shares of Fortress Value Acquisition Corp. III by 2.1% during the 2nd quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank now owns 58,854 shares of the company’s stock worth $578,000 after purchasing an additional 1,238 shares during the period. Finepoint Capital LP acquired a new position in shares of Fortress Value Acquisition Corp. III during the 2nd quarter worth $10,723,000. Finally, Seelaus Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Fortress Value Acquisition Corp. III during the 2nd quarter worth $311,000. 61.98% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Fortress Value Acquisition Corp. III does not have significant operations. It focuses on effecting a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses The company was incorporated in 2020 and is based in New York, New York.

