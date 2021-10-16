Fortum Oyj (OTCMKTS:FOJCY) Shares Pass Above 50 Day Moving Average of $6.11

Fortum Oyj (OTCMKTS:FOJCY) shares crossed above its 50 day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a 50 day moving average of $6.11 and traded as high as $6.30. Fortum Oyj shares last traded at $6.25, with a volume of 5,321 shares traded.

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Fortum Oyj in a report on Wednesday, August 18th. UBS Group reissued a “neutral” rating on shares of Fortum Oyj in a report on Thursday, September 9th. Barclays reissued an “overweight” rating on shares of Fortum Oyj in a report on Wednesday, September 15th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reaffirmed a “neutral” rating on shares of Fortum Oyj in a research note on Thursday, August 19th. Finally, Societe Generale reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Fortum Oyj in a research note on Friday, August 20th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $18.00.

The stock’s 50-day moving average is $6.11 and its 200-day moving average is $5.74.

Fortum Oyj engages in the generation, distribution, and sale of electricity and heat, as well as operation and maintenance of power plants. It operates through the following divisions: Generation, City Solutions, Consumer Solutions and Russia. The Generation division is responsible for the large scale power production, physical optimization and trading activities in the Nordic area.

