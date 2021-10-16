Forum Energy Technologies (NYSE:FET) Share Price Passes Above Two Hundred Day Moving Average of $21.22

Forum Energy Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:FET)’s stock price passed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $21.22 and traded as high as $23.86. Forum Energy Technologies shares last traded at $23.41, with a volume of 32,061 shares.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Forum Energy Technologies from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Monday, August 9th.

The company has a current ratio of 2.82, a quick ratio of 1.32 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $20.29 and its 200 day simple moving average is $21.22. The firm has a market capitalization of $131.75 million, a PE ratio of -1.25 and a beta of 4.28.

Forum Energy Technologies (NYSE:FET) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 5th. The oil and gas company reported ($2.66) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($1.75) by ($0.91). Forum Energy Technologies had a negative return on equity of 24.73% and a negative net margin of 22.58%. The firm had revenue of $137.40 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $130.00 million. Analysts forecast that Forum Energy Technologies, Inc. will post -8.84 earnings per share for the current year.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. FMR LLC boosted its position in Forum Energy Technologies by 81.7% in the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 3,014,397 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $15,404,000 after buying an additional 1,355,397 shares during the period. First Trust Advisors LP boosted its position in Forum Energy Technologies by 147.1% in the 1st quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 513,202 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $2,622,000 after buying an additional 305,506 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its position in Forum Energy Technologies by 22.3% in the 2nd quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 140,715 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $3,304,000 after buying an additional 25,618 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in Forum Energy Technologies by 1.5% in the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 83,348 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $1,958,000 after buying an additional 1,259 shares during the period. Finally, Bridgeway Capital Management LLC boosted its position in Forum Energy Technologies by 21.2% in the 2nd quarter. Bridgeway Capital Management LLC now owns 74,800 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $1,756,000 after buying an additional 13,100 shares during the period. 41.67% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Forum Energy Technologies (NYSE:FET)

Forum Energy Technologies, Inc is a global oilfield products company. THe firm serves the drilling, downhole, subsea, completions, and production sectors of the energy industry. It operates through following segments: Drilling and Downhole, Completions, Production, and Corporate. The Drilling and Downhole segment provides services to the drilling, well construction, artificial lift, and subsea energy construction and services markets.

