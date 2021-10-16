Forum Energy Technologies (NYSE:FET) Share Price Passes Above Two Hundred Day Moving Average of $21.22

Forum Energy Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:FET)’s stock price passed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $21.22 and traded as high as $23.86. Forum Energy Technologies shares last traded at $23.41, with a volume of 32,061 shares.
Separately, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Forum Energy Technologies from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Monday, August 9th.
The company has a current ratio of 2.82, a quick ratio of 1.32 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $20.29 and its 200 day simple moving average is $21.22. The firm has a market capitalization of $131.75 million, a PE ratio of -1.25 and a beta of 4.28.
Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. FMR LLC boosted its position in Forum Energy Technologies by 81.7% in the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 3,014,397 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $15,404,000 after buying an additional 1,355,397 shares during the period. First Trust Advisors LP boosted its position in Forum Energy Technologies by 147.1% in the 1st quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 513,202 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $2,622,000 after buying an additional 305,506 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its position in Forum Energy Technologies by 22.3% in the 2nd quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 140,715 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $3,304,000 after buying an additional 25,618 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in Forum Energy Technologies by 1.5% in the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 83,348 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $1,958,000 after buying an additional 1,259 shares during the period. Finally, Bridgeway Capital Management LLC boosted its position in Forum Energy Technologies by 21.2% in the 2nd quarter. Bridgeway Capital Management LLC now owns 74,800 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $1,756,000 after buying an additional 13,100 shares during the period. 41.67% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.
About Forum Energy Technologies (NYSE:FET)
Forum Energy Technologies, Inc is a global oilfield products company. THe firm serves the drilling, downhole, subsea, completions, and production sectors of the energy industry. It operates through following segments: Drilling and Downhole, Completions, Production, and Corporate. The Drilling and Downhole segment provides services to the drilling, well construction, artificial lift, and subsea energy construction and services markets.
