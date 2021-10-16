Forward Pharma A/S (NASDAQ:FWP) Short Interest Update

Forward Pharma A/S (NASDAQ:FWP) was the target of a large growth in short interest in the month of September. As of September 30th, there was short interest totalling 72,500 shares, a growth of 173.6% from the September 15th total of 26,500 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 312,200 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.2 days. Approximately 1.1% of the company’s stock are short sold.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Citadel Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Forward Pharma A/S in the 1st quarter worth approximately $93,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC grew its position in shares of Forward Pharma A/S by 25.5% in the 1st quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 63,700 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $436,000 after buying an additional 12,945 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley grew its position in shares of Forward Pharma A/S by 1.2% in the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 181,799 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $1,563,000 after buying an additional 2,099 shares during the last quarter. 11.35% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NASDAQ FWP opened at $6.60 on Friday. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $7.19 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $7.94. Forward Pharma A/S has a one year low of $5.76 and a one year high of $20.31.

Forward Pharma A/S is a biopharmaceutical company, which engages in the research and development of medicinal treatment for inflammatory and neurological indications. It focuses on the immunomodulatory compound dimethyl fumarate and its derivatives. The company was founded by Florian Schönharting on July 1, 2005 and is headquartered in Copenhagen, Denmark.

