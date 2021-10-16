Fosterville South Exploration Ltd. (OTCMKTS:FSXLF) Short Interest Update

Fosterville South Exploration Ltd. (OTCMKTS:FSXLF) was the target of a large increase in short interest during the month of September. As of September 30th, there was short interest totalling 5,200 shares, an increase of 62.5% from the September 15th total of 3,200 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 64,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.1 days.

Shares of OTCMKTS FSXLF opened at 0.93 on Friday. The firm has a fifty day moving average of 0.92. Fosterville South Exploration has a 12-month low of 0.70 and a 12-month high of 2.67.

Fosterville South Exploration Company Profile

Fosterville South Exploration Ltd., a junior exploration company, engages in the acquisition and exploration of epizonal orogenic gold deposits in Australia. It holds 100% interests in the Lauriston gold and Golden Mountain projects located in the central part of the state of Victoria; and Providence gold project.

