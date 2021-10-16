Fountain Price Tops $0.0107 on Top Exchanges (FTN)

Fountain (CURRENCY:FTN) traded up 7.7% against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 18:00 PM E.T. on October 16th. One Fountain coin can now be bought for about $0.0107 or 0.00000018 BTC on major exchanges. Over the last week, Fountain has traded 5.2% lower against the dollar. Fountain has a market cap of $951,134.26 and approximately $4,092.00 worth of Fountain was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Starname (IOV) traded 3.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4,099.30 or 0.08159023 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001650 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 1.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $27.24 or 0.00044939 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $1.50 or 0.00002478 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded down 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $124.69 or 0.00205717 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded down 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $56.05 or 0.00092479 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded down 19.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001649 BTC.

Fountain Profile

Fountain is a coin. Fountain’s total supply is 2,208,919,511 coins and its circulating supply is 88,674,658 coins. Fountain’s official Twitter account is @fountainhub and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for Fountain is fountainhub.com . The official message board for Fountain is medium.com/@FountainHub

According to CryptoCompare, “Fountain is a block-chained content ecosystem based on Proof of Contribution. Through a set of clear proof of contribution rules, blockchain technology is used to record the contributions of all participants. After accurate calculation, tokens are awarded to all participants. This will effectively motivate people to participate deeply in a content community application and the entire ecosystem, contributing to their strength. The core concept of Fountain stems from the problems of traditional Internet content community applications: users of content community applications have made great contributions to the community, but they have not been able to obtain effective contribution credits and rewards. “

Fountain Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Fountain directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Fountain should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Fountain using one of the exchanges listed above.

