Fractal (FCL) Achieves Market Capitalization of $7.19 Million

Fractal (CURRENCY:FCL) traded down 6.4% against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 16:00 PM Eastern on October 16th. Fractal has a total market cap of $7.19 million and approximately $523,548.00 worth of Fractal was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Fractal coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.43 or 0.00000712 BTC on exchanges. In the last week, Fractal has traded up 10.1% against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001645 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.14 or 0.00001876 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded down 3% against the dollar and now trades at $41.74 or 0.00068646 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded 2.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded up 8% against the dollar and now trades at $46.31 or 0.00076157 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 2.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $66.63 or 0.00109572 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded down 2.8% against the dollar and now trades at $60,656.95 or 0.99749607 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded 1.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3,790.96 or 0.06234189 BTC.

Flow (FLOW) traded 5.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $16.39 or 0.00026945 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded 3.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

About Fractal

Fractal’s total supply is 465,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 16,595,271 coins. Fractal’s official Twitter account is @fractalprtcl

Buying and Selling Fractal

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Fractal directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Fractal should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Fractal using one of the exchanges listed above.

