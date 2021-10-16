Franklin Resources Inc. Buys 18,878 Shares of Franklin Liberty Short Duration US Government ETF (NYSEARCA:FTSD)

Franklin Resources Inc. increased its stake in Franklin Liberty Short Duration US Government ETF (NYSEARCA:FTSD) by 2.5% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 771,918 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 18,878 shares during the quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. owned 15.67% of Franklin Liberty Short Duration US Government ETF worth $73,273,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of FTSD. UBS Group AG grew its position in Franklin Liberty Short Duration US Government ETF by 25.5% in the 1st quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 32,324 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,077,000 after purchasing an additional 6,570 shares during the period. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. boosted its holdings in Franklin Liberty Short Duration US Government ETF by 21.6% during the 1st quarter. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. now owns 7,066 shares of the company’s stock worth $670,000 after acquiring an additional 1,254 shares during the last quarter. Stifel Financial Corp purchased a new position in Franklin Liberty Short Duration US Government ETF during the 1st quarter worth $357,000. Eqis Capital Management Inc. purchased a new position in Franklin Liberty Short Duration US Government ETF during the 1st quarter worth $583,000. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada boosted its holdings in Franklin Liberty Short Duration US Government ETF by 66.9% during the 1st quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 113,929 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,846,000 after acquiring an additional 45,656 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of NYSEARCA:FTSD opened at $94.59 on Friday. The company’s 50-day moving average is $94.77 and its 200 day moving average is $94.99. Franklin Liberty Short Duration US Government ETF has a fifty-two week low of $94.20 and a fifty-two week high of $97.59.

