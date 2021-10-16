Franklin Resources Inc. Buys 7,873,960 Shares of TechnipFMC plc (NYSE:FTI)

Franklin Resources Inc. raised its stake in TechnipFMC plc (NYSE:FTI) by 1,299.5% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 8,479,894 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after purchasing an additional 7,873,960 shares during the quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. owned 1.88% of TechnipFMC worth $76,742,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in FTI. JTC Employer Solutions Trusteee Ltd bought a new position in shares of TechnipFMC during the second quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Bbva USA bought a new position in shares of TechnipFMC during the second quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. raised its holdings in shares of TechnipFMC by 209.6% during the second quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 3,300 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $29,000 after acquiring an additional 2,234 shares in the last quarter. Eaton Vance Management bought a new position in shares of TechnipFMC during the first quarter valued at approximately $52,000. Finally, CSS LLC IL bought a new position in shares of TechnipFMC during the first quarter valued at approximately $93,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 80.31% of the company’s stock.

Separately, Kepler Capital Markets downgraded TechnipFMC to a “hold” rating and set a $6.30 target price for the company. in a report on Friday, October 8th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $10.81.

FTI opened at $7.90 on Friday. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $7.03 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $7.82. The company has a current ratio of 1.56, a quick ratio of 1.26 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61. The company has a market cap of $3.56 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.24 and a beta of 2.26. TechnipFMC plc has a 12-month low of $5.11 and a 12-month high of $13.04.

TechnipFMC (NYSE:FTI) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 21st. The oil and gas company reported ($0.06) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.01) by ($0.05). TechnipFMC had a return on equity of 1.40% and a net margin of 1.57%. The firm had revenue of $1.67 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.61 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.09 EPS. TechnipFMC’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.0% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts predict that TechnipFMC plc will post -0.06 EPS for the current year.

TechnipFMC Company Profile

TechnipFMC Plc is an energy service company, which engages in the provision of solutions for the production and transformation of hydrocarbons. It operates through the following segments: Subsea and Surface Technologies. The Subsea segment engages in designing, engineering, procurement, manufacturing, fabrication and installation, and life of field services for subsea systems, subsea field infrastructure, and subsea pipe systems used in oil and gas production and transportation.

