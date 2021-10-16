Franklin Resources Inc. Cuts Stake in Cummins Inc. (NYSE:CMI)

Franklin Resources Inc. reduced its stake in Cummins Inc. (NYSE:CMI) by 12.8% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 308,934 shares of the company’s stock after selling 45,260 shares during the period. Franklin Resources Inc. owned approximately 0.22% of Cummins worth $75,322,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. CKW Financial Group bought a new position in shares of Cummins in the second quarter worth about $32,000. Kempen Capital Management N.V. raised its stake in shares of Cummins by 41.3% in the second quarter. Kempen Capital Management N.V. now owns 154 shares of the company’s stock worth $38,000 after buying an additional 45 shares during the period. Liberty Wealth Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Cummins by 22,473.8% in the second quarter. Liberty Wealth Management LLC now owns 9,481 shares of the company’s stock worth $39,000 after buying an additional 9,439 shares during the period. Barrett Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Cummins in the second quarter worth about $49,000. Finally, Paragon Wealth Strategies LLC bought a new stake in Cummins during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $59,000. 80.40% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of Cummins stock opened at $238.28 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $34.22 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.00, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.27 and a beta of 1.05. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41, a quick ratio of 1.19 and a current ratio of 1.81. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $233.18 and a 200-day moving average price of $244.38. Cummins Inc. has a one year low of $212.80 and a one year high of $277.09.

Cummins (NYSE:CMI) last announced its earnings results on Monday, August 2nd. The company reported $4.10 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $4.06 by $0.04. Cummins had a return on equity of 25.26% and a net margin of 9.52%. The firm had revenue of $6.10 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $1.86 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 58.4% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts predict that Cummins Inc. will post 16.37 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 2nd. Investors of record on Friday, November 19th will be issued a dividend of $1.45 per share. This represents a $5.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.43%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, November 18th. Cummins’s payout ratio is currently 47.62%.

Several analysts recently issued reports on CMI shares. Morgan Stanley decreased their target price on Cummins from $264.00 to $252.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday. Citigroup lifted their target price on Cummins from $280.00 to $300.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their price target on Cummins from $262.00 to $255.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, July 14th. Zacks Investment Research cut Cummins from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $251.00 price target for the company. in a report on Thursday, July 15th. Finally, Vertical Research upgraded Cummins from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $280.00 price target for the company in a report on Monday, July 26th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Cummins has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $279.31.

Cummins, Inc designs, manufactures and markets diesel and natural gas engines. It operates through the following segments: Engine, Distribution, Components, Power Systems, and New Power. The Engine segment manufactures and markets diesel and natural gas powered engines under the Cummins brand name, for the heavy- and medium-duty truck, bus, recreational vehicle, light-duty automotive, construction, mining, marine, rail, oil and gas, defense, and agricultural markets.

