Franklin Resources Inc. Cuts Stock Holdings in Rexford Industrial Realty, Inc. (NYSE:REXR)

Franklin Resources Inc. trimmed its holdings in shares of Rexford Industrial Realty, Inc. (NYSE:REXR) by 0.5% during the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 1,302,519 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 6,330 shares during the period. Franklin Resources Inc. owned about 0.95% of Rexford Industrial Realty worth $74,178,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in REXR. Advisory Services Network LLC bought a new stake in shares of Rexford Industrial Realty during the 2nd quarter worth $56,000. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. raised its stake in Rexford Industrial Realty by 13.7% in the 1st quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 4,812 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $243,000 after acquiring an additional 580 shares during the period. CIBC Asset Management Inc raised its stake in Rexford Industrial Realty by 18.6% in the 1st quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc now owns 4,849 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $244,000 after acquiring an additional 759 shares during the period. XTX Topco Ltd bought a new stake in Rexford Industrial Realty in the 2nd quarter valued at about $245,000. Finally, Paloma Partners Management Co bought a new stake in Rexford Industrial Realty in the 1st quarter valued at about $270,000.

In other Rexford Industrial Realty news, General Counsel David E. Lanzer sold 14,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $62.11, for a total value of $869,540.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. 1.50% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on the company. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price objective on Rexford Industrial Realty from $58.00 to $65.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 10th. Capital One Financial upgraded Rexford Industrial Realty from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $66.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Monday, July 19th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Rexford Industrial Realty from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $64.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Saturday, October 2nd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $62.75.

Shares of Rexford Industrial Realty stock opened at $60.98 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.46, a current ratio of 1.46 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34. The company has a market cap of $8.40 billion, a PE ratio of 93.82, a P/E/G ratio of 3.76 and a beta of 0.60. The business has a 50 day moving average of $60.22 and a 200 day moving average of $57.92. Rexford Industrial Realty, Inc. has a 52 week low of $45.90 and a 52 week high of $63.55.

Rexford Industrial Realty (NYSE:REXR) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, July 20th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.15 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.09 by $0.06. The company had revenue of $104.24 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $103.03 million. Rexford Industrial Realty had a return on equity of 3.06% and a net margin of 26.46%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 30.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.32 earnings per share. On average, research analysts anticipate that Rexford Industrial Realty, Inc. will post 1.55 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 15th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, September 30th were issued a $0.24 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, September 29th. This represents a $0.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.57%. Rexford Industrial Realty’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 72.73%.

Rexford Industrial Realty Profile

Rexford Industrial Realty, Inc is a self-administered and self-managed real estate investment trust, which engages in owning, operating, and acquiring industrial properties. The company was founded on January 18, 2013 and is headquartered in Los Angeles, CA.

