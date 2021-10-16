Franklin Resources Inc. Decreases Stock Holdings in Fate Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:FATE)

Franklin Resources Inc. decreased its holdings in shares of Fate Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:FATE) by 8.1% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 696,336 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after selling 61,196 shares during the quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. owned about 0.73% of Fate Therapeutics worth $60,435,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Asset Management One Co. Ltd. purchased a new stake in Fate Therapeutics during the second quarter valued at $34,000. US Bancorp DE raised its stake in shares of Fate Therapeutics by 51.3% in the second quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 790 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $68,000 after acquiring an additional 268 shares during the period. E Fund Management Co. Ltd. purchased a new stake in shares of Fate Therapeutics in the first quarter valued at $122,000. Corepath Wealth Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Fate Therapeutics in the second quarter valued at $215,000. Finally, Lazard Asset Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Fate Therapeutics by 44.0% in the first quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 2,280 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $187,000 after acquiring an additional 697 shares during the period. 98.36% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In other news, CFO Edward J. Dulac III sold 3,474 shares of Fate Therapeutics stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $88.26, for a total transaction of $306,615.24. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 56,076 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,949,267.76. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO J Scott Wolchko sold 20,000 shares of Fate Therapeutics stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $88.01, for a total transaction of $1,760,200.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 122,934 shares of company stock valued at $8,806,649 over the last ninety days. 18.58% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Shares of Fate Therapeutics stock opened at $61.24 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.83 billion, a P/E ratio of -26.06 and a beta of 1.74. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $70.23 and a 200 day moving average price of $77.94. Fate Therapeutics, Inc. has a 52 week low of $42.64 and a 52 week high of $121.16.

Fate Therapeutics (NASDAQ:FATE) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 4th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.58) EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.52) by ($0.06). The company had revenue of $13.41 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.90 million. Fate Therapeutics had a negative net margin of 441.63% and a negative return on equity of 27.96%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 145.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned ($0.35) earnings per share. As a group, analysts anticipate that Fate Therapeutics, Inc. will post -2.24 EPS for the current year.

Several research analysts recently commented on FATE shares. HC Wainwright reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $121.00 price target on shares of Fate Therapeutics in a research note on Monday, August 23rd. Morgan Stanley started coverage on shares of Fate Therapeutics in a research note on Thursday, August 26th. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $77.00 price target on the stock. SVB Leerink reduced their price target on shares of Fate Therapeutics from $120.00 to $118.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, August 5th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $116.00 price target on shares of Fate Therapeutics in a research note on Friday, July 9th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $109.00.

About Fate Therapeutics

Fate Therapeutics, Inc engages in the development of programmed cellular immunotherapies for cancer and immune disorder. Its pipeline of products includes immuno-ocology candidates and immuno-regulation candidates. The company was founded by Philip Beachy, Sheng Ding, Rudolf Jaenisch, Randall T. Moon, Michael Rudnicki, David Scadden, Leonard Zon, Alexander Rives, Scott Wolchko, and John D.

