Franklin Resources Inc. Increases Stock Holdings in Masonite International Co. (NYSE:DOOR)

Franklin Resources Inc. boosted its position in Masonite International Co. (NYSE:DOOR) by 40.5% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 646,085 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 186,333 shares during the period. Franklin Resources Inc. owned about 2.64% of Masonite International worth $72,226,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its position in Masonite International by 3.0% in the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 2,445,174 shares of the company’s stock worth $273,346,000 after purchasing an additional 71,273 shares during the last quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC lifted its position in shares of Masonite International by 9.2% during the 1st quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC now owns 2,128,615 shares of the company’s stock valued at $245,302,000 after buying an additional 179,253 shares in the last quarter. FMR LLC lifted its position in shares of Masonite International by 77.9% during the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 634,609 shares of the company’s stock valued at $70,943,000 after buying an additional 277,835 shares in the last quarter. Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of Masonite International by 22.1% during the 2nd quarter. Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. now owns 592,659 shares of the company’s stock valued at $66,253,000 after buying an additional 107,149 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Lord Abbett & CO. LLC lifted its position in shares of Masonite International by 17.2% during the 2nd quarter. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC now owns 563,578 shares of the company’s stock valued at $63,002,000 after buying an additional 82,571 shares in the last quarter. 98.36% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other news, insider Robert Edgar Lewis sold 7,500 shares of Masonite International stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $122.39, for a total value of $917,925.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 18,687 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,287,101.93. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Jay Ira Steinfeld bought 450 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 13th. The stock was bought at an average price of $122.80 per share, with a total value of $55,260.00. Following the acquisition, the director now owns 2,305 shares in the company, valued at approximately $283,054. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 0.96% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised Masonite International from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $122.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Tuesday. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $130.50.

NYSE:DOOR opened at $110.83 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.06, a current ratio of 2.99 and a quick ratio of 2.17. Masonite International Co. has a 1 year low of $78.00 and a 1 year high of $132.22. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $114.19 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $116.59. The company has a market cap of $2.67 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 31.76 and a beta of 1.74.

Masonite International (NYSE:DOOR) last released its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, August 8th. The company reported $2.23 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.12 by $0.11. Masonite International had a return on equity of 26.69% and a net margin of 3.47%. The business had revenue of $662.41 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $634.28 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.50 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 32.6% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts anticipate that Masonite International Co. will post 8.62 EPS for the current year.

Masonite International Corp. engages in the manufacture of interior and exterior doors for residential and architectural use. It operates through the following geographical segments: North American Residential, Europe, Architectural, and Corporate and Other. The Corporate and other segment includes unallocated corporate costs and the results of immaterial operating segments.

