Franklin Resources Inc. Lowers Stock Holdings in PNM Resources, Inc. (NYSE:PNM)

Franklin Resources Inc. reduced its position in shares of PNM Resources, Inc. (NYSE:PNM) by 16.6% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,502,268 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 299,382 shares during the period. Franklin Resources Inc. owned about 1.75% of PNM Resources worth $73,265,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of PNM Resources by 1.7% during the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 8,694,561 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $424,034,000 after buying an additional 145,340 shares during the period. Gabelli Funds LLC boosted its position in shares of PNM Resources by 15.3% during the first quarter. Gabelli Funds LLC now owns 2,633,192 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $129,158,000 after buying an additional 348,918 shares during the period. Grantham Mayo Van Otterloo & Co. LLC boosted its position in shares of PNM Resources by 22.4% during the second quarter. Grantham Mayo Van Otterloo & Co. LLC now owns 1,838,356 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $89,657,000 after buying an additional 336,713 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its position in shares of PNM Resources by 3.7% during the second quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,436,234 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $70,045,000 after buying an additional 51,101 shares during the period. Finally, D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. boosted its position in shares of PNM Resources by 167.7% during the first quarter. D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. now owns 1,366,859 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $67,044,000 after buying an additional 856,263 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 83.26% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:PNM opened at $49.62 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $4.26 billion, a PE ratio of 20.25, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.20 and a beta of 0.53. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $49.31 and a 200 day moving average price of $49.11. PNM Resources, Inc. has a 12-month low of $45.32 and a 12-month high of $50.25. The company has a current ratio of 0.62, a quick ratio of 0.52 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.49.

PNM Resources (NYSE:PNM) last released its earnings results on Friday, July 30th. The utilities provider reported $0.55 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.46 by $0.09. The firm had revenue of $426.54 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $345.08 million. PNM Resources had a return on equity of 9.79% and a net margin of 12.46%. PNM Resources’s revenue was up 19.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.55 earnings per share. Equities analysts forecast that PNM Resources, Inc. will post 2.28 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, November 12th. Shareholders of record on Monday, November 1st will be paid a $0.3275 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, October 29th. This is a boost from PNM Resources’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.33. This represents a $1.31 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.64%. PNM Resources’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 57.46%.

Separately, Argus lowered PNM Resources from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 25th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and six have assigned a hold rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $50.67.

About PNM Resources

PNM Resources, Inc operates as an investor-owned holding company, which provides electricity and electric services in New Mexico and Texas. It operates through the following segments: Public Service Company of New Mexico (PNM), Texas-New Mexico Power Company (TNMP), and Corporate and Other. The PNM segment includes the retail electric utility operations of the company.

